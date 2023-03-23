On to a solution now

Express Editorial : Daily

No-one could disagree with the Prime Minister’s assertion that the dysfunction within the criminal justice system is the result of a “deep failing across the board”. To that we would add, over many political and judicial administrations.

Once again, simmering frustrations over the state of the criminal justice system have exploded into the public domain. First came the public statement from the Criminal Bar Association about staff shortages at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Then came the DPP’s warning of system collapse which, in turn, drew some careless comments from the Prime Minister, followed by aggressive criticism of the DPP from the Attorney General, culminating eventually in a ten-page statement from the Chief Justice.

Responding yesterday to the Opposition Leader’s charge of a government conspiracy to hound the DPP out of office, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley assured the nation that his Government has no such intention. He admitted that he was as frustrated as the rest of the country, and suggested that the various parties get together and deal with the problem.

While we would happily support this position, we have to admit that it is a Herculean task. It is a sad truth that there is almost no guiding example for successfully engaging negotiations in which each party sees their interest in the interest of the whole. For guidance, what we have are mostly mistakes from the past.

In this case where fears are invoked about political interference in the justice system, we can look back 24 years ago when then-chief justice Michael De La Bastide accused the Basdeo Panday administration of attempting to interfere with the independence of the Judiciary, charging “powerful forces” with ­trying to get him out of office.

To this, then-attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj argued that what was being peddled as interference was his insistence on the Judiciary’s accountability to Parliament, adding that he had no intention of his office being just a conduit between the Cabinet and the Judiciary. The furore was cooled by the government’s establishment of a commission of enquiry into the administration of justice in T&T, chaired by Lord Mackay of Clashfern and including Justice NE Amissah and Dr LM Singhvi of Ghana and India, respectively. In the end, the Mackay commission concluded that the words and actions of the AG were not attempts to undermine the Judiciary’s independence, but in conscientious discharge of his duty in respect of public expenditure.

An editorial in this newspaper noted that Lord Mackay as the Lord Chancellor of Margaret Thatcher’s conservative government, was “well known... to favour a close relationship between the executive and the judiciary”.

The current contretemps surrounding the Office of the DPP has not yet risen to the open warfare of 2000 but risked doing so thanks to unnecessary inflammatory language. That the Opposition Leader saw a political opportunity to exploit should surprise no-one. Dr Rowley’s decision to draw a line and assert his Government’s commitment to non-interference marks a point from which the quest for a meaningful solution could begin.

