One rumour that should’ve been true

That loud sound the prime minister might’ve heard rising in the air yesterday was likely the collective groan of disappointment at the news that, contrary to rumour, Fitzgerald Hinds had not been reshuffled out of the Ministry of National Security.
Sure, the Laventille West MP has friends and fans, but even they would be hard-pressed to identify one difference that he has made to the security of the nation since being appointed Minister of National Security in April last year.
At the time, many assumed his appointment was to be temporary and merely to facilitate Stuart Young’s transfer from National Security to the Ministry of Energy following the death of then-energy minister Franklin Khan. After all, Hinds had earned himself the reputation of a Cabinet place-holder who had been shuffled around as needed by PM Dr Keith Rowley. With crime on the rise, not many would have taken the appointment seriously, given Hinds’ track record in that ministry.
Over the course of roughly 15 years in government—eight served in the Patrick Manning administration, and the past seven in the Rowley administration—Hinds has run through a number of ministries. He has been Minister of State in the Ministry of Public Administration and Information; Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security as well as the Ministry of Trade and Industry; Minister of Works and Transport; Minister of Public Utilities; Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs; and then back again as Minister of Public Utilities; Minister of Youth Development and National Service and now Minister of National Security. Serving at the prime minister’s behest, he has been a rolling stone most memorable for bloated expression.
Given this background, therefore, the grapevine chatter that began on Wednesday and exploded as almost-fact yesterday that Dr Rowley was set to axe Hinds as Minister of National Security was one of the easiest rumours to fall for. Not only has Hinds not delivered or even pretended to deliver, but with the Rowley administration now holding the all-time record for presiding over the highest number of murders in a single year, it seemed more than logical. One media house even had a report about the PM’s firing of Hinds that was so primed and ready as breaking news that it actually slipped past all the gatekeepers onto social media.
For the hopeful, the letdown came in a media release where it was shot down as rumour by Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga.
Whether or not there was ever any smoke under the talk of firing, this is one rumour that we have no reservations in stating should have been true. If Dr Rowley is not even now pondering his candidate options for the national security portfolio, we would be very surprised indeed.
With murders now at 555, Dr Rowley must know that he must send an urgent signal powerful enough to inspire even a little public confidence and hope. A vote of continued confidence in Fitzgerald Hinds in the national security portfolio is the absolute wrong signal at this time.