Open up Paria enquiry

If the rate at which the petition calling for the dismissal of the board and management of State-owned Paria Fuel Trading Co is gathering pace is an indication of public confidence in the Ministry of Energy’s enquiry into the Paria tragedy, then the Government has an uphill battle.
Seemingly unimpressed by Energy Minister Stuart Young’s emphatic assurances about the independence of the enquiry during yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference, the petition has been picking up steam.
However, the Government should not need thousands of signatures to tell it what it should already know—which is that the country as a whole is hurt about the accident that claimed the lives of four undersea divers and injured another; it is angry about the callous manner in which the families of the five men were treated by Paria; and it is worried that the restructuring exercise that broke up Petrotrin into Paria Fuel Trading, Heritage Petroleum and Guaracara Refining may have compromised the critical area of Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE).
Against this background, the onus is now on the Government to prove to the public that an enquiry into the Paria tragedy fulfils the primary requirement of public trust.
Responding to media queries yesterday, Minister Young insisted the five-member committee headed by attorney Shiv Sharma was well equipped with the authority to conduct the enquiry within its terms of reference. To underscore this point, he compared it to the recent Government enquiry conducted by the Terence Seemungal committee into Covid-19 deaths—saying that as a body established under the regulatory authority of the Ministry of Energy, the Sharma committee would have more authority.
However, even the minister was unclear about the specific source of that authority.
It should be noted that the Petroleum Act locates the responsibility for safety in the President who, as head of state, exercises the public petroleum rights vested in the State. The issue of safety is dealt with under Section 29 (1) of the Act, which states that “the President may make any such Regulations as he considers necessary or expedient for carrying out the purposes of this Act, and in particular... (h) for ordering safety measures to be adopted, including measures for the prevention and extinction of fires, avoidance of accidents, and protection of premises adjacent to the sites of authorised operations...”
Whether President Paula-Mae Weekes has been involved in this matter at all is unknown since her office has issued no statement on the tragedy.
Minister Young went on to compare the powers of the Sharma Committee with those of a commission of enquiry, which falls under the authority of the President, noting that the Sharma committee will also have the authority to summon people before it. What he did not address, however, were the key areas of difference between the Government-appointed committee and a commission of enquiry—specifically, the public hearings and public cross-examination of witnesses.
Given the intense public interest in this tragedy and the equally intense cynicism about Government enquiries, the committee should prioritise transparency in its deliberations and consider the legal scope for conducting its investigation in public.