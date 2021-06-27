Open with caution

There has been a flood of relief and excitement, tinged with nervousness, following the Prime Minister’s announcement of the planned reopening of borders on July 17.
The move will bring an end to the draconian measure which, over the course of 16 months, kept many nationals out of the country, left many in dire financial straits in foreign lands, separated families and generally added to the severe disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic. It will also be good riddance to the Government’s pointless exemption approval requirement for returning citizens, unheard of anywhere else in the world.
The one caveat to the dismantling of the border closure is the uncertainty of the virus in our midst. Over the past three days, T&T has reported 42 deaths and 769 new cases of Covid-19 infection which is not at all a comfortable position from which to relax restrictions.
Assuming the Government goes ahead with its July 17 reopening plan, there are numerous details to be hammered out. Importantly, the digital vaccine certification system has to be rolled out. On Saturday, Dr Keith Rowley indicated that the Government will adopt the system already in use elsewhere which should facilitate an easy transition from the paper-based system. The various arms of the Government should also be ready and available to answer the public’s many questions bearing in mind that the longer the lag between policy announcement and actual details, the greater the risk of confusion.
Among the questions being asked are: how many flights will be allowed in and out of the country per day/week? Which airlines, what routes, what prices? What quarantine options will be available and within what price range? Is there a free State-provided option for those who cannot afford to pay?
The answer to many of these will depend on the Covid-19 management matrix, including the combined capacity of the health and immigration systems to manage the inflow and outflow of travellers; quarantine and testing capacity; isolation and hospital facilities for persons testing positive for Covid-19; PPE equipment and human resources.
The public is also waiting for State-owned Caribbean Airlines to elaborate on the details surrounding its restructuring plan as they affect the number of flights and routes.
New airline health safety protocols regarding airflow and sanitation are also issues that will require monitoring systems and personnel. Same for airport management.
At this time, when infection rates are still so high, we cannot risk the dangers of shortcuts. While the focus tends to be on individuals trying to beat the system, one should not assume that management systems do not fail and that management personnel are always above board.
There are also questions regarding the Government’s decision to limit the restart of construction to State projects.
The private sector deserves an explanation of the thinking behind this decision if the Government is to avoid the charge of exercising its power to its own advantage and at the detriment of private contractors whose projects are languishing while bills pile up and the rainy season settles in.
While projects such as the Tobago airport are understandably important to the Rowley administration so, too, should be transparency in decision-making.