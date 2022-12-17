Open your hearts and wallets

The uptick in economic activity being reflected in a massive growth in loans in the commercial banking sector is indicative of a recovery from the sluggishness that followed the collapse in oil prices in late 2014, followed by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. However, the loan portfolio of banks alone is hardly enough for assessing the general state of an economy where food prices are on the rise, leaping from 7.9 per cent in March to 11.6 per cent in September, and almost certain to be higher by now.
While the inflationary erosion of purchasing power affects everyone, the pain is not evenly distributed. For example, the pain of the person who is forced to settle for a cheaper holiday in Tobago instead of, say, Miami is not equal to that of the person who has to cut back by a meal a day. When income value falls, people in the low-middle-income group who had been barely managing to make ends meet slip across the poverty line, while those already existing under the line fall into deeper deprivation where hunger and homelessness reside.
For many, this reality is made even worse this year by the damaging floods which disrupted economic activity and destroyed entire micro-economic systems, the full extent of which remains unknown. The flooding disaster is not simply about infrastructural damage, but about the damaging impact to the communication and economic activity that is supported and facilitated by infrastructure.
Many farming communities have been broken. Farmers have lost income that would have normally tided them over to the next season while those employed as labourers in the field have been thrown onto the breadline without an income. Many more families are feeling the heat of scorching prices and wondering how they will provide for their loved ones, especially at Christmas when expectations of fun and feast are high.
Even with the loss of some earning power, many of us know that we are still better off than many, many others and should, therefore, be encouraged to reach out a helping hand at this time of the year. Even a little will make a world of difference to a family who has nothing. Enjoying a little less of the surfeit to which one is accustomed is a small sacrifice to put a smile on a child’s face or to calm the troubled heart of a parent.
Renowned for our generosity as a people, especially in times of trouble, many Trinbagonians are already fanning out across the country, carrying food hampers to families and gifts to children. If you haven’t thought about joining the drive of caring and sharing, we urge you to do so now. Open up your hearts and your wallets so that the chasmic economic divide between those of us who have and those of us who don’t will become a little less wide and a little less deep.
Instead of over-indulgence, go for just enough. Let love for one another be the message of your Christmas.