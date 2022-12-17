Open your hearts and wallets

Sunday Express Editorial

The uptick in economic activity being reflected in a ­massive growth in loans in the commercial banking sector is indicative of a recovery from the sluggishness that followed the collapse in oil prices in late 2014, followed by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. However, the loan portfolio of banks alone is hardly enough for assessing the general state of an economy where food prices are on the rise, leaping from 7.9 per cent in March to 11.6 per cent in September, and almost certain to be higher by now.

While the inflationary erosion of purchasing power affects everyone, the pain is not evenly distributed. For example, the pain of the person who is forced to settle for a cheaper holiday in Tobago instead of, say, Miami is not equal to that of the person who has to cut back by a meal a day. When income value falls, people in the low-middle-­income group who had been barely managing to make ends meet slip across the poverty line, while those already existing under the line fall into deeper deprivation where hunger and homelessness reside.

For many, this reality is made even worse this year by the damaging floods which disrupted economic activity and destroyed entire ­micro-economic systems, the full extent of which remains unknown. The flooding disaster is not simply about infrastructural damage, but about the damaging impact to the communication and economic activity that is supported and facilitated by infrastructure.

Many farming communities have been broken. Farmers have lost income that would have normally tided them over to the next season while those employed as labourers in the field have been thrown onto the breadline without an income. Many more families are feeling the heat of scorching prices and wondering how they will provide for their loved ones, especially at Christmas when expectations of fun and feast are high.

Even with the loss of some earning power, many of us know that we are still better off than many, many others and should, therefore, be encouraged to reach out a helping hand at this time of the year. Even a little will make a world of difference to a family who has nothing. Enjoying a little less of the surfeit to which one is accustomed is a small sacrifice to put a smile on a child’s face or to calm the troubled heart of a parent.

Renowned for our generosity as a people, especially in times of trouble, many Trinbagonians are already fanning out across the country, carrying food hampers to families and gifts to children. If you haven’t thought about joining the drive of caring and sharing, we urge you to do so now. Open up your hearts and your wallets so that the chasmic economic divide between those of us who have and those of us who don’t will become a little less wide and a little less deep.

Instead of over-indulgence, go for just enough. Let love for one another be the message of your Christmas.

Duke of democracy or demagoguery?

I shall not be at all surprised if elementary Watson, the Duke of Roxborough, Tobago, fulfils his ambition to become the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago by 2025, or maybe before the due year for the next general election, should he use unconventional means to pursue ­power.

Duke, who has made no secret of his medium-term objective, has established offices of his Progressive Democratic Patriots party in Trinidad, even as he moves to force yet another election for the Tobago House of Assembly, which he expects will result in him being proclaimed King of Tobago.

A doomed democracy

Democracy is a process that evolves as society develops, deepening with time and experience. I have said democracy in Trinidad and Tobago remains “stagnant, shallow, elementary and farcical” in meeting constitutional obligations to the people.

One major reason is the absence of true separation of powers in this country between the Executive (Cabinet) and the Legislature (Parliament), a fundamental tenet of any functioning democracy.

Pivoting to joy

For the last three years, we have been mired in grief. Each month seems more challenging than the one before. All sense of normalcy appears to have departed, making it easy to lose sight of joy, hope and happiness.

We have endured two years of lockdowns, masking and handwashing, only to emerge into a time where murders now appear to be a feature of daily life. But joy is not an either/or situation; it is not always pure joy or no joy. Joy and grief can coexist in our hearts.

Unravelling of a nationalist party

When the People’s National Movement started its mission in 1956, its primary responsibility was to uplift all members of the society, particularly the underclass, and to ensure that each party member was treated fairly. It also held out the promise that each member could rise to the highest levels of the party.

Although the founding members understood that genuine democracy implies one-man-one-vote, they also recognised that ­equity (the quality of being fair and impartial) should be the base of the party’s mission rather than the ubiquitous notion of formal equality. They believed that the promulgation of formal freedoms is an empty gesture if the necessary political structures were not in place to achieve them.

What’s the status of my Green Card petition?

