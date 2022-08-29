This means, contrary to what some had feared about segments of the population being left behind with the onward march of communications technology, this is not the case, an assurance presented to us by chief executive officer at the company, Lisa Agard. It came in the midst of the launch for a new platform, one designed to power up sales and marketing opportunities for craft-based operators in the country. Known as “Parlour”, this initiative is intended to present such products to the world, and for such operators to get the best of those options from the sellers and buyers anywhere in the global space now being opened up in this fashion.
It goes without saying that this initiative in itself, designed as it has been, for the benefit of players in this sector, is a success story by itself. It is one that creates enormous opportunity for generating greater attention to the abundant creative energy which exists in this sub-sector alone.
On top of this as well, as we heard at the launch event, the platform in question was designed and developed by TSTT employees themselves. Its primary mission? “To present to the world, products which are created and produced by people in Trinidad and Tobago and the world.”
We could be on to something big here, it is apparent, thanks to the ingenuity and the creativity of the employees. This, it must be noted, is in an enterprise that continues to face other challenges in delivering services to the satisfaction of some portion of its customer base.
The numbers regarding the level of penetration among the population, however, have tended to explode the myth about Internet connectivity across the country.
Agard told the launch ceremony on the weekend the company has a mobile subscriber base of 1.9 million customers. This, she said, represents a penetration rate of 146 per cent of population. Moreover, she said 1.1 million of those subscribers have an Internet plan.
Going further into the numbers-crunching recitation, she said 87.5 per cent of all households in the country have high-speed broadband connections, and 99.5 per cent of all households have the ability to access high-speed broadband.
A lot of this is estimated to be in the hands, and at the disposal, of young people, many of whose entire world view revolves around being able to press a button, and connect with whoever, wherever.
There is simply no gainsaying what these numbers mean for the further unleashing of potential regarding our national ability to keep in step with cutting-edge developments in today’s high-speed global environment.
In what appears to be potential for an embarrassment of riches associated with this take-off, the company man in charge of “Emerging Services Innovation” disclosed a related ambition for teaming up with the Export Centres Company Ltd. Speed and performance reliability are going to be of enormous paramountcy. The company therefore has a lot riding on its ability to deliver accordingly, as it navigates the critical transition that is underway.