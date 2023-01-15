A transparent policy regarding media access to the Prime Minister’s news conferences is long overdue. In the absence of policy clarity, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) risks being accused of pursuing a dangerous path of arbitrarily deciding what constitutes a media house and who is a journalist or not.
The backlash against the OPM after it denied the host of a current affairs programme access to the PM’s news conference was the inevitable result of the OPM’s lack of policy and failure to move in step with a changing media landscape.
Until the broadcast media sector was liberalised roughly 35 years ago, the national media environment was fairly uncomplicated with one television station, two radio stations, two daily newspapers and about four weeklies.
Radical change came in 1987 after the NAR government delivered on a campaign promise to end the state’s monopoly in the television sector and began issuing broadcast licences. This sparked a transformation that saw the entry of several privately-owned TV stations, a multitude of radio stations, cable TV and digital satellite TV and radio operations.
Later, another dramatic period of change followed, as online multi-media news sites based on Internet technology came on stream, some operated by professional journalists, some by citizen journalists and others by special-interest groups, including political groups and paid hacks.
A major challenge of this increasingly complex media landscape has been to distinguish professional media from non-professional, not to mention propaganda media posing as professional.
In the case of the current affairs host who was debarred from Thursday’s news conference, the radio station he represents operates on a national licence, as does Isaac 98.1 FM whose journalist also complained about being denied access. The OPM needs to provide a clear statement disclosing the criteria used in deciding which media house gets invited to the PM’s news conferences, and outlining its reasons for denying access to others.
We have also noted the complaint by AZP News, an online news site that has regularly attended news conferences held by various ministries.
We accept that there may be logistical challenges, such as space, in hosting a large media corps at the Diplomatic Centre. In such cases, OPM has the option of resorting to a hybrid system which would allow accredited journalists to pose questions either in person or virtually. The opportunity to question public officials, including the PM, is core to the work of the media. No self-respecting media house would accept being relegated to the role of mere spectator watching live coverage of the PM’s address. The role of the journalist is not to regurgitate the statements of public officials, but to represent the public interest in seeking answers to the public’s questions.
Now that the issue of access has again flared up, we urge the OPM to engage media houses and the Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago in working out a policy that is fair and transparent, and which recognises its responsibility to facilitate the media in a country with the proud boast of having Press Freedom written into its Constitution.