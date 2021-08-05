Our King Keshorn

When Keshorn Walcott burst into the spotlight in the Olympics of 2012, many of his compatriots had never even heard of him.
Amid the paroxysm of joy and pride that greeted his gold medal achievement, the story of this global javelin phenomenon unfolded as that of a natural athlete whose boyhood days were spent playing football and cricket until he touched the magic javelin at Toco Secondary that changed his life.
To have maintained Olympian standards of excellence for nine years during which he also brought us another Olympic medal in bronze, is a gift to be cherished. Over the years Keshorn has proven himself to be a lion-hearted competitor of grit, commitment and discipline.
As he bows out of the Tokyo Olympics, we thank Keshorn for showing us what world-class excellence looks like and what it takes. Carrying a nation’s hopes of Olympic glory for three consecutive Olympics could not have been easy. The fact that he did not make the final cut for the men’s javelin would have disappointed him, above all. However, it does not diminish his stature as a world-class athlete who has earned his place among the exalted company of gold medal winners.
At age 28, he still has years of competition in him. However, he also has much more to offer off the field, assuming we are organised enough to receive it.
In his recent comment on the Jamaican women’s 1-2-3 placing in the women’s 100m in Tokyo, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley spoke about the impact that athletic competition within the school system has had in making Jamaica an Olympic powerhouse. It is a model worth investing in and building around our own Olympian excellence.
In 2012, no one imagined that javelin would be the sport that would put T&T into the global spotlight. However, overnight, children everywhere were testing themselves and each other in seeing how far they could throw a rod. It was the moment to capitalise on the imagination of young minds who had found an idol. Like Hasely Crawford’s golden run in Montreal and Brian Lara’s 375 not out in Antigua, Keshorn Walcott’s 84.58m at the London Olympics fired the dreams of children and teenagers who imagined themselves one day climbing the Olympic podium. To date, we have missed the opportunity to canalise the fire sparked in the bellies of our youth.
It is not too late to establish the Keshorn Walcott Athletic Academy focusing on throw sports, such as the javelin, discus and shot putt. Cleopatra Borel and Portious Warren have both made their mark on the world in the shot putt. There must be many more with the talent.
As Jamaica has shown, it is one thing to have natural talent, but honing and managing that talent can completely transform lives, build a sports economy, engender national pride and put a country firmly on the world stage.