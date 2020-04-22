It is rather late in the day for any prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago to ask about our core values, as Dr Rowley did in addressing the post-COVID-19 recovery team on Monday, and whether they are consistent with the new economy and society we wish to create.
This is a pivotal question for every society and certainly, it is the question that needed to be asked before we embarked on Independence in 1962. Today, almost 58 years later, the question is thrust upon us at a moment of reckoning as we find ourselves swimming naked during a tsunami-scale recession of the tide—to re-phrase Warren Buffet’s colourful observation.
Dr Rowley’s address was a statement of seminal questions and contradictions, presented with no sense of political responsibility for policy choices by consecutive administrations over almost six decades.
In the anxiety for “quick-wins” in exiting this period of economic quarantine, Dr Rowley urged “more agile” government capable of “removing unnecessary bureaucracy” with an “execution capability to directly stimulate and enable development.” Not referenced was the long list of expensive failures at public service reform; the still-born attempts at Constitution reform to make government more effective and efficient through greater accountability and transparency; the political corruption and evisceration of the public service; the decimation of the planning function going back to Dr Williams’ infamous declaration that “planning had lost its mystique”; the thwarting of procurement legislation at every turn, and so on.
Agile government cannot simply be wished into existence; it requires thorough clinical diagnosis of the problem from the deep roots of its culture to its toxic fruits, and the political will and expertise to negotiate change.
There were also deep contradictions in Dr Rowley’s perspective on the private sector’s role in the recovery as he called for the removal of constraints to private investment and initiatives while posing the question of “how do we more confidently move from commission agents living off attractive mark-ups to producers of our own products for our consumption and export.”
While, in principle, private investment and initiatives can be aligned to production for home consumption and export, it is not our experience. Indeed, it is our problem, and for reasons that the academics on Dr Rowley’s team can well explain. It is the reason why, as he put it, culture has been eating strategy for lunch.
The third partner to the recovery is one which Dr Rowley seems to need a greater grasp of. The first indication of his haziness on the critical importance of civil society was evident in his selection of its representative on his team. In his address on Monday, it became clearer when he assigned to civil society the role of being an “effective conduit for the implementation of many Government-funded social programmes.” Civil society is a partner to the process of government, not its hand-maiden. It brings to decision-making its unique value of broad-based representation, from the ground up.
Dr Rowley’s opening address to the post-COVID recovery team opened up some very large and critical questions which have the potential for triggering meaningful change. But that will require some brutal political home-truths around the table of 22.