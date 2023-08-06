Our nurses deserve better

Express Editorial : Daily

WITH public sector nurses signalling their intention to intensify their protest action in a push for better working conditions, the onus is on the Government to defuse the situation and re-channel the discussion away from the streets to the negotiating table.

The Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) has been vocal on the issue of burnout and work overload among its membership. Its solution to a problem of chronic understaffing is the implementation of a mandatory patient-to-staff ratio which, if adopted, would remove whatever wiggle room currently allows Regional Health Authorities to operate with sub-optimum levels of nursing staff.

So far, the Ministry of Health has not responded to the TTRNA’s public complaint about inadequate nursing staff. However, as an issue critical to the quality of patient care, the Health Ministry cannot just ignore the charge. It must respond with the relevant data, either to deny the claim or to explain it in the context of a plan to address the problem. Specifically, the ministry must disclose its policy on nurse-to-patient ratio as well as the current ratio on which the public health system is actually operating right now. What would also assist public understanding is a status report on the nursing staff at RHAs.

The Covid-19 pandemic was extremely taxing on the nursing profession. As frontline personnel, nurses took the brunt of the relentlessly overwhelming demand for patient care. While they have received the appreciation of a grateful nation, the public they serve has no indication of what impact, if any, the pandemic has had on the physical and mental well-being of our nurses and on the profession as a whole. There are many questions to be answered including how many nurses contracted Covid-19? Were there any fatalities? Are any of them suffering from long Covid? Has the profession been impacted by migration, especially given the intensely competitive global demand for nurses during the pandemic? If so, to what extent has the nursing ranks been depleted? We assume that somewhere within the system this data is being captured for analysis and decision-making.

Nurses should not have to be pounding pavements to get the Government’s attention. We recognise that wearing down workers is a negotiation strategy that is being successfully used. However, T&T cannot risk the escalation of the nurses’ protest to the point where patient care is affected. We therefore urge the authorities to defuse the budding confrontation by opening talks with the TTRNA.

As a body, nursing staff across the RHAs have served the country well in its recent period of great need. The fact that they now have to take to the streets just to get their voices heard and their plight explained to the public is unreasonable and, frankly, embarrassing. With nurses having publicly dramatised their case by a protest march from the Port of Spain General Hospital to the Ministry of Health on Friday, the next move now from both sides should be to take their issues around a table behind closed doors.

Negotiations conducted in good faith will go a long way towards securing an early resolution.

