Our shared responsibility

We join with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and the Council for Responsible Political Behaviour in urging political parties, their supporters, disinterested as well as observant members of the public to conduct themselves responsibly as the 2023 local government election campaign climaxes today.
The TTPS has addressed itself to the general public, advising of the special arrangements that attend an election day itself and the penalties for breaching those. As is the case every election, the TTPS relies heavily on enforcement of the provisions of the Representation of the People Act to ensure a safe and peaceful election. The TTPS has reminded that the playing of loud music, use of political signage, sale of alcohol and/or the gifting of alcohol, assembling and congregating near polling stations and attempts to influence someone’s vote are all among the prohibited behaviours on election day.
We urge the public, as we have done before, to familiarise themselves with the Act governing activities on election day. The better informed you are, the better you can protect our shared right to elect representatives of our choosing.
The Council for Responsible Political Behaviour and its Code of Ethical Political Conduct rose in visibility during this election campaign through its public evaluation of the behaviour of political parties and their leaders. Its censure of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and the PM’s predictable retort, accusing the Council of bias, raised the profile of the independent non-governmental organisation (NGO) of civil-society leaders and served to educate the public further on the code of conduct.
The Council, which sets about its business during election periods, is also approaching the end of its watchdog role until the general election, due in 2025. No doubt motivated by favourable public reception of its work, the Council has indicated its intention to embark on an education drive on the Code of Ethical Political Conduct and the responsibilities of political parties, leaders and supporters. That can only augur well for the public, whose interests are the fodder that feeds the national political election machinery.
We acknowledge the work of the Council and its Code of Ethical Political Behaviour and wish it well.
Today the People’s National Movement (PNM) holds its Big Red Rally in Macoya, East Trinidad, while the United National Congress/National Transformation Alliance (UNC/NTA) gathers its troops in San Fernando. The distance in between will provide merciful relief to motorists usually caught in the gridlock of competing noise-making motorcades along the East-West Corridor and the Eastern Main Road.
That said, there is always opportunity to be found for recklessness. In this regard, we urge supporters to conduct themselves with magnanimity and such a manner that recognises we all have to live in peace the morning after the election.
This has been a humourless election campaign of traded allegations and contentiousness conducted in a general atmosphere of animosity. We urge political leaders to set better example so we can all enjoy the democratic right to vote free from fear, whatever the outcome.