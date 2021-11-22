Our third Covid wave

No one should dispute the level of exhaustion that the Covid-19 management team must be experiencing as the third wave hits the country some 20 months after the virus first made its presence known here.
Given the ferocity of the Delta variant-driven upsurge, however, the management team must find the resources to activate and shake up the system to get it functioning at the level of heightened urgency now being called for.
We make this point in response to the complaints from a volunteer published in this newspaper yesterday. This is regarding conditions affecting the vaccination programme as well as the general sense of lethargy, both from the public and staff, at various vaccination sites. The mood is understandably one of burnout. It requires the introduction of new efforts for energising staff throughout the system. There is also a parallel need to dislodge the population from what is clearly a current state of apathy.
The association representing the country’s nurses has been pointing to the emergence of this huge bump in the road for some time now.
No amount of public praise by itself, even if genuine and heartfelt, could make up for the exhaustion and the burnout, telegraphed for months now, among nurses.
As is significantly the case in other countries around the world as this pandemic continues to play havoc with lives and livelihoods, nurses are on the frontlines of this epic battle. The weight of having to accept that in increasing numbers of cases, their conversations with critically ill patients might be the last, is burdensome enough.
The sense of duty with which many of them continue to perform their functions just cannot be overemphasised. Ultimately, they are human and must submit to the associated physical and mental limitations.
The end of the year comes with its own exhaustions, which would make the challenge even more difficult.
Unless new life is breathed into the public healthcare system, the authorities may find that adding new ICU beds cannot keep pace with the numbers of critically ill patients.
Persons who have been sufficiently motivated to get involved as volunteers in this public health fight of a generation have now begun to lose heart. This adds to the real potential for added calamity.
Such volunteers are now telegraphing their intentions about withdrawing enthusiasm unless changes are made. Conditions under which they work are reported as less than satisfactory. Supplies as basic as cotton balls, alcohol wipes, face masks and hand sanitisers are reported in short supply.
In fact, the reality as we understand it is that some persons have already taken steps to withdraw their enthusiasm from these frontlines.
A significant loss of such public-spiritedness, critical in the overall success of the national vaccination programme, cannot be countenanced. Not at this time, when infections, the number of fatalities and the space available at ICU facilities are all trending in the wrong direction.
The drivers of this exercise at the Ministry of Health must quickly heed these warning signals, and employ those measures necessary to ward off further tragedy.