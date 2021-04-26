Out-of-control crime

Already in the throes of surging Covid-19 infections and a tightening economy, the population is under increasing anxiety about serious crime.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith attributed last year’s drop in murders and serious crime to improved policing which many attributed to the lockdown of national borders and public health regulations. Whatever the reasons, there has been a palpable sense of deterioration in recent months. In addition to a resurfacing of gang warfare, robberies with violence including rape, murder, child abuse, theft and fraud are being reported daily from all over the country.
Every crime inflicted on anyone is painful but the recent reports of rape and murder of elderly women are especially gut-wrenching. For a beloved 96-year-old woman to be strangled to death for a bank book and ID card which may prove useless to her killer, and another two women, aged 75 and 85, to be violated by rape before being robbed, describes a depth of unimaginable depravity.
In this period of pandemic angst and social-distancing, the elderly who live alone without the fortification of gated communities and extra security are especially vulnerable as easy targets for the criminal-minded. One can only imagine the fear that seizes older women living alone when they hear about these attacks. This type of crime can easily spiral as criminals scour communities for soft targets. Special security focus should therefore be placed on this group through a combination of community and policing resources. It is at times like this that the society counts the high cost of neglecting community policing.
Although Commissioner Griffith scoffs at the idea that last year’s drop in murders and serious crime was related to the pandemic, he should still factor into his planning the potential impact of pandemic-linked financial desperation on both petty and serious crimes. As money in circulation dries up, some will turn to the quickest option for a buck. Indeed, it is evident from daily police incidence reports that a lot of this is already taking place with people being ensnared into scams involving large cash transactions which end in robbery, beatings and murder.
This is where banks, financial authorities and the TTPS can step up to alert the public to the danger of these situations, no matter how attractive they seem.
Last week’s massive seizures of an arms cache at the airport and drugs and arms in the Gulf of Paria indicate that the underworld is unrelenting in the face of the pandemic. Hopefully, the TTPS knows more than they have so far revealed about the source and destination of the finds. The thought that these could be used against the citizenry is chilling.
While much of the authorities’ focus has been on gang crimes, other crimes such as gang rapes seem to be on the rise, at least judging from police reports. This is astonishing in light of the overwhelming public outrage following the murders of Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharatt.
Given our current problems on the public health and economic front, the last thing T&T needs is spiralling crime. However, there’s a real risk of all three feeding each other.