Over to you, CJ

Daily Express Editorial

We wait to hear the response of Chief Justice Ivor Archie to the Prime Minister’s public expression of exasperation over the intractable problem of judicial delay.

In his exclusive interview with the Express, PM Dr Keith Rowley expanded on his concern initially voiced during last Wednesday’s “Conversation with the Prime Minister”.

Having invested “time and resources” in trying to fix the problem, his frustration over the lack of progress boiled over in public. “We just can’t go on this way,” he declared.

Well, if the past is any guide, we can and probably will.

The Rowley administration’s attempt to address the system’s paralysing delays is only the most recent in a long history of failed attempts to break the logjams in the administration of justice. Roughly four decades ago, with the system in crisis, T&T was promised that the solution would be the new administrative complex in the form of the Hall of Justice.

The record since then is replete with numerous initiatives of marginal achievement and failure. We have had various committees tasked with reducing the backlog, sent teams to England to study and review reform measures successfully introduced into the British criminal justice system; initiated multiple enquiries; invested great sums of public money and hope in technological advancements; restructured organisations; recruited more staff; introduced procedural and legislative changes and held numerous stakeholder consultations, among other things. The only enquiry left to be done is on why nothing has delivered. This is not as facetious as it might appear and, indeed, has been well explored if not properly addressed.

The judiciary is one element of the complex of institutions that includes the police and prison services which together serve the purpose of law, order and justice. These are supported by other institutions such as Parliament as the law-making body, the Government, the legal fraternity and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. While individual managers of any one of these may be more or less competent, the inter-connectedness of the network of institutions make it difficult, even impossible, to fix the problem on anything but a holistic scale. Addressing the problem at the level of an individual institution may achieve some specific successes but even those will be undermined by failures in other parts of the linked system. This is why tough new laws make so little difference to the problems they pledge to solve.

The problem is clearly not simply one of resources. If it were, it would have been solved a long time ago given the amount of money already spent on it. If Dr Rowley were led to believe that, then he was misled.

Until Trinidad and Tobago comes to grips with the imperative of dismantling the colonial justice infrastructure and replacing it with a system appropriate to the needs of an independent modern democracy we will continue spinning top in mud and throwing good money after bad.

This is, admittedly, a very tall order, but as the experience proves, taking a short-cut inevitably leads to a dead-end. Believing otherwise is an investment in delusion.

