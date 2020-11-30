As we mark the occasion today of World AIDS Day, the World Health Organisation has pointed critically to the deep inter-connectedness of humanity in the current environment.
It notes the increased challenges which one pandemic and its impact has had on another. Threatened livelihoods, disruption in supply chains, changes in health care delivery which affected access to health care are but some of the challenges that people living with HIV-AIDS face in 2020 due to Covid-19, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha) has said in a statement.
This, it says, has demonstrated how health is connected with other critical issues, such as reducing inequality, human rights, gender equality, social protection and economic growth. And with this in mind, it says the theme for World AIDS Day 2020 is “Global solidarity, shared responsibility”.
Noting the progress which has been made in addressing this phenomenon over the past 12 months, the regional public health body says the number of persons who died from AIDS in 2019 was 6,900, compared with 11,000 in 2010. During this same period also, the region has seen a reduction in the number of new cases, from 18,000, down to 13,000.
Stressing that management in the face of this measure of success remains a priority in the public health sector across the region, the Carpha statement adds that efforts must continue towards sustaining and maintaining this momentum. In such a context, the avowed multi-sectoral approach must continue to be at the core of the responses. The region’s promise to end transmission by 2030 can be met only by the adoption of innovative approaches which will themselves circumvent the new challenges arising out of the pressures brought on by the requirements for treating with Covid-19, Carpha said.
In speaking directly to persons living with HIV-AIDS, one letter writer urges them to consider that the greatest challenge facing such persons is to pay attention to their own thoughts, and the extent to which they allow others to influence their behaviours.
“Cultivate hope, develop purpose, take every opportunity to change the mindset of persons around you, and have a goal to fulfil,” The Voice of One Overcomes Club advises. It also takes positive note of the road which has been travelled over the last 37 years in treating with this phenomenon.
Meanwhile, another regional advocacy group, the Pan Caribbean Partnership on HIV-AIDS, has celebrated what its leading figures note as the combined efforts of governments, national programmes, “community mobilisers” and private sector players, in providing needed services which have enabled people living with the virus to remain on their medication.
Coming out of these and similarly minded reflections on the state of play across the region’s public health platforms is the conviction that alliances which have been built to address the current pandemic have lent themselves also to fashioning alternatives for maintaining progress on the other.
It heralds innovations made necessary in the current environment. These include HIV self-testing, multi-month anti-retroviral dispensing and the use of digital technology in the offering of related services.
What these innovations demonstrate is the creativity of a people in finding solutions to challenges which threaten the survival of many in our populations across the region.
This is a salutary recognition of what is possible with hard-headed determination and unbreakable resolve when we work together against the advance of formidable existential threats.