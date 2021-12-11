Overhaul Covid strategy

With Covid-19 vaccine coverage stuck at around 46 per cent of the population, Trinidad and Tobago faces an uphill battle against the surging Delta variant and potential threat of the Omicron variant.
The immediate challenge now is to dislodge the vaccine apathy that has taken hold of the population at a time when defences need to be fortified against this deadly virus.
The Ministry of Health’s public engagement, which started off with great urgency 21 months ago, has run out of steam and now stands in desperate need of a shot in the arm.
Listening to its updates, one would hardly suspect that a public health crisis is unfolding before our eyes. In the past 11 days alone, T&T has lost 206 people to Covid-19 with a daily average of 19 deaths. Compare this to the 14 months it took to cross the first 200 deaths. Infections have also barrelled at an average of 730 per day.
Statistics presented by the ministry on Wednesday indicated up-trends in Caroni, Victoria and St George East which, given the population’s high mobility, provides little comfort to other regions. The fact that the lowest increase in infections is in the Mayaro area raises the interesting possibility that the Covid strategy introduced seven months ago by MP Rushton Paray through the establishment of a Covid-19 constituency task force may actually be working. If it is proving to be effective during the current surge, then the ministry has a template that could be replicated elsewhere, even if much time has already elapsed.
In rolling out the booster programme alongside the mass vaccination drive, the Health Ministry must be careful about sending out mixed messages that could confuse the public. For example, its communications must be explicit in explaining why the third Sinopharm dose is considered a primary dose for the over-60 age group, but a booster shot for others. It must also explain why persons who received the Sinopharm vaccine cannot opt for another vaccine, when the World Health Organisation’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) agreed in October that not only should a third dose of Sinopharm and Sinovac be offered to persons 60 and over, but that this dose could be a different vaccine. According to SAGE, “the use of a heterologous platforms vaccine for the additional dose may also be considered based on vaccine supply and access considerations. When implementing this recommendation, countries should initially aim at maximising two-dose coverage in that population, and thereafter administer the third dose, starting in the oldest age groups”.
The ministry’s evasiveness on questions related to Sinopharm has made this vaccine the elephant in the room. Up to now, for example, the ministry has not provided the media with the requested breakdown by vaccine of fully vaccinated persons who have been hospitalised which, as at November 24, had increased to 11 per cent.
Releasing a breakdown with explanation may help to dispel public anxiety about Sinopharm and encourage people who took this vaccine to seek out its booster. More information rather than less is always preferable to allowing questions to morph into suspicions that sow doubt.