The passing of Owen Baptiste, founding editor of this newspaper and briefly the first general manager of Caribbean Communications Network, is a cause for mourning and memories for generations of journalists and the national community as a whole. In particular, the Express family of writers and readers owe him a great debt of gratitude for navigating this newspaper through the rough waters of its early years.
At a time when few would bet on the survival in a second daily newspaper, Owen Baptiste, along with such legendary figures as Roy Boyke, Frank Arlen and Kishore Tiwary, among others, shouldered the revolutionary challenge of giving the country its first locally-owned daily newspaper. In December 1968, after a sputtering start of 18 months, Owen solved the problem that would change the course of the Express by settling the question of its identity. His daily column, written under the pseudonym “Benedict Wight”, brought an opinionated irreverence that was new to daily journalism. He was clearly in tune with the times as the country was then just months away from the political and social explosion of the 1970 Black Power Movement.
Later, in his second coming to the Express as editor-in-chief in the early 1980s, he took on the establishment in his own name with another column, “No Sacred Cows”, boldly placed on Page One for maximum impact.
Indeed, no sacred cows was a key theme of Owen Baptiste’s career as a journalist and manager. He took risks with people and projects and was energised by the thrill of living on the edge with its ups and downs. As a creative mind, he was at his best and most inspired and inspiring in the throes of challenge and change. He was a total journalist with the energy, skills and gifts for producing a newspaper all by himself, a point often made by the legendary Express publisher Ken Gordon.
His combination of skills and daring to enter uncharted territory brought out the entrepreneur in him and found expression through the publishing house he founded with Rhona Baptiste, his wife and life-long partner in work and love. In 1975, between his different incarnations at the Express, they launched Inprint Caribbean Ltd which published People and Woman magazines, and other titles that drew on current events such as the police assault on the trade union march from San Fernando to Port of Spain in the 1975 incident known as Bloody Tuesday.
In the 1980s, the Baptistes were among the first to make a foray into the new field of information technology with their Caribbean Basin exhibit. He was also among the first to recognise the value-add created by harnessing the marketing power and reach of the media to create new products and experiences such as the fashion event “Colour Me Caribbean” and “Youthquake”.
As any journalist who worked with him would know, Owen Baptiste was a strong personality of great gifts and contradictions. He touched our lives in professional and personal ways that are impossible to forget.
Our heart goes out to Rhona and his son, Simon. May they find peace and comfort.