Pain everywhere

This week’s announcements of increased taxi fares on some major routes and a hike in bread prices by the country’s largest producer have rattled consumers who are already contending with higher prices for groceries, fresh produce and a range of other items.
One wonders how people without jobs and those on minimum wage are managing to survive when even salaried workers are complaining about running on empty after meeting basic needs.
The immediate outlook is for more pain. In addition to the introduction of the new property tax regime, the Government has signalled a reduction of subsidies which will impact water and electricity rates sooner or later. Add to this the anticipated new waves of price increases for imported items due to dramatically higher shipping fees and disruptions in the global supply chain.
This bleak picture is further exacerbated by the uncertainty regarding the impact of the Delta variant of Covid-19 on this country. Our figures are already heading in the wrong direction.
Yesterday, for the first time in a month, Covid-19 hospitalisations inched up over the 300-patient mark. Whether T&T will manage to contain the spread is anybody’s guess. This variant is currently wreaking havoc among our neighbours. On Tuesday, Barbados, which had not had more than 100 new cases for any single day since February, broke its record with 217 cases.
If Delta gets the better of us, the economic rebound that the country is expecting from the gradual re-opening of business will be starved and stall.
This uncertainty is not unique to T&T. The global economy is having to come to terms with the idea that there is no linear progression out of this pandemic. Growth projections are being constantly revised as economies experience fits and starts in moving from one wave of the pandemic to another. These days, the talk is all about a fourth wave.
In this environment of uncertainty, the population is looking to the Government for clear guidance, sure leadership and a recognition of their hardship.
In presenting the 2021-22 budget on Monday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert must demonstrate that the Government is in touch with the population, their needs and anxieties. In outlining his expenditure plan, he must defend his priorities, show how they fit into a stabilisation and recovery strategy, and how he intends to pay for it.
The public will be looking to him for clarity and frankness on the state of the economy, and for assurance that the Government has an effective recovery plan that can be trusted.
The Government’s failure to pay the salaries of employees at the State-owned Educational Facilities Company and Lake Asphalt T&T Ltd is unnerving to the thousands of State employees who are already worrying about job security. If the Government could have found the money to pay the salaries of Lake Asphalt’s workers within 24 hours of their protest on Tuesday, it could have found that money before.
With oil, gas and commodity prices on the increase, T&T ought to be in a better position than the rest of Caricom. What we do with what we have will make all the difference.