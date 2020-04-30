There is a serious disconnect between the Government’s grand announcements of food and financial support for the vulnerable and the images of hunger and poverty on the ground during this pandemic interregnum.
After six weeks of shutdown, government bureaucracy appears to be woefully out of sync with government ambition as if they were operating in parallel worlds. In one, the government appears to be meeting every need in compensation for the collapse of livelihoods. In the other are shocking images of people either scrambling for hampers or lining up for food. In the yawning gap between them is a communication problem of such magnitude that it swallows understanding while fomenting confusion and distrust.
The real disconnect is between our institutions and the people whose lives they govern. As an example, let us consider statements by the Minister of Social Development two weekends ago in the immediate aftermath of the rush for hampers at the Barakah Compound in Endeavour which required police intervention.
Expressing pain at the desperation for food, Minister Camille Robinson-Regis announced the introduction of a food hamper distribution programme in addition to existing food relief measures. Ten hotline phone numbers had been set up to receive calls from people in need. “Once the call comes in and we can verify the call, we will give the person a hamper. They are all mobile lines so help is given immediately,” she said.
What was not said was that it might be difficult to get through to a hotline perhaps due to the number of calls and limited staff; that the verification process involves a phone interview followed by a fact-checking process to confirm that the caller is not otherwise in receipt of a food card or grant; that after being cleared for approval, it could take up to a few days to get a hamper; and that each approved family is entitled to only one hamper during the shutdown—all of which the public discover when they call.
Perhaps, in her anxiety to assuage public anger, the minister did not realise that what her words had communicated to the general public was that no one would have to starve in this period and that if they did, immediate help was just a phone call and a hamper away. To the hungry person verification is the grumbling in their stomach.
Perhaps, grand imprecision is the politician’s way of speaking. Finance Minister Colm Imbert has delivered even more lavish announcements, all long on millions and short in detail, which have been tripping up the government with every passing week. His first announcement of relief measures was so all-embracing that it was easy to assume that the government would cover the public’s almost every financial dislocation while they complied with the order to attack coronavirus by staying home. What has ensued is confusion over which grant is for whom, how it should be accessed, and when it will be delivered. What it adds up to is an inability to mount an effective response when the situation requires nimble government. When the issue involves food and hungry stomachs, the lag between talk and action becomes unconscionable.