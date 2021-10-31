Pan’s ambassador

IN the pantheon of pan, Ray Holman is without peer as the first person to have composed music specifically for the instrument. For this pioneering contribution and for his massive body of work and many other ground-breaking initiatives, Holman was honoured on Saturday by the St Augustine campus of The University of the West Indies (The UWI) with an Honorary Doctor of Letters. Other honorees at this year’s graduation exercises at St Augustine were Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram who was awarded the Doctor of Sciences, and businessman Sieunarine Persad-Coosal, who along with attorney Lynette Seebaran-Suite, was awarded the Doctor of Laws.
We congratulate The UWI for adding its imprimatur to the work of all four awardees and thank them all for their efforts and contribution to T&T society.
For Ray Holman, this recognition comes almost 50 years after having made world history as the first person to compose music specifically for a steelband.
He was just 28 when, having already lifted two Panorama championships, Holman stunned the steelband community with the news that his band, Starlift, would be going to the Panorama competition with “Pan on the Move”, a composition created by him. A band playing an original composition uniquely created for pan was unheard of at a time when the convention was to play popular calypsoes.
Controversy broke out with loud voices demanding that Starlift be blocked from the competition. They persevered and delivered a performance that not only won the preliminaries but changed the world of steelband music, opening the door for a wave of new steelband composers. After 40 years, the steelband had finally found its own music.
In the years since, Holman has never stopped opening new doors of opportunity for the pan and steelband players.
For decades, he has been an unofficial global ambassador for the instrument that first fascinated him as a six-year-old child and which he began playing at age 13 with Invaders Steel Orchestra under the legendary Ellie Mannette at Roberts Street in Woodbrook.
Holman has to his name a number of pioneering breakthroughs including composing for theatrical productions overseas such as the much acclaimed score for Black Orpheus by Crossroads Theatre Company in New Jersey and making history with Pandemonium’s Showboat as the first steelband to perform at the Super Bowl in Miami with a repertoire of calypso music and pop songs.
Holman launched the first university steelband in the US and is continuously sought out by US universities keen on developing pan programmes.
He opened up the Japanese market to steelband music when he took on the role of Musical Director of the Caribbean Show, whetting the Japanese appetite for pan music and fuelling a steady demand in Japan for steelbands, pan players, tutors, composers and arrangers.
In recent years, Holman’s interests have expanded to include composing and arranging calypsoes for other performers as well as himself.
At 77, Holman is a man of unbounded creative energy. He and his fellow honorees have much to offer the society. Hopefully, The UWI will be strategic in drawing on them to inspire today’s generation of students and to enrich its curriculum.