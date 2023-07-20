Pandora’s box of politics

We wish we could summon the level of outrage expressed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley during his hour-long live news conference yesterday as he again denied involvement in an alleged conspiracy against the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).
Having witnessed the relentless degradation of politics in this country over the past several decades, it is hard to see the events at the THA on Wednesday as anything more than a continuation of the political depravity that defines Trinidad and Tobago’s politics.
This newspaper has already called for a thorough and independent police investigation into the videotaped allegations of one Akil Abdullah, which were presented by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to a special session of the THA and live-streamed to the world. Although Mr Augustine professed a lack of confidence in any police investigation, owing to the nature of the allegations, we believe that the police are the appropriate agency for establishing the truth and letting the chips fall where they may. While the matter is investigated, the rest of us should more focus on the rancid quality of the politics by which our country is governed.
In collectively bemoaning the state of our politics, we should be willing to admit that the rot is no overnight phenomenon, but the logical consequence of a political culture that consistently chooses the easier path of exploiting the rottenness instead of changing it.
The majority of the people alive today would not have to go too far back to find any number of nauseating examples of the debased politics that is the T&T standard. This is a country where an opposition leader, when told that a coup against the State was under way, cavalierly responded, “Wake me up when it’s over”; where a prime minister dealt with what he considered a rogue House speaker by having her put under house arrest for three days, with a limited state of emergency around her official residence, while her replacement was installed; where two elected MPs crossed from opposition to government under suspicious circumstances that remain secret and uninvestigated; where, following a tied election, a president removed the incumbent prime minister on “spiritual and moral” grounds; where a government introduced legislation which, overnight, would have released known political financiers from serious white-collar charges of corruption; where an opposition leader read into the parliamentary record a fabricated and anonymous “e-mail” containing a series of inflammatory allegations of corruption against cabinet members; where a government MP returned the favour with a fabrication of her own about the mother of the leader of the opposition, and so on.
These few examples would have to suffice because there is no newspaper in T&T with space enough to hold the crimes committed almost daily against public decency and morality in the name of politics. Before anyone rushes to condemn the politicians, we should consider how, in their time, all these actions enjoyed the fanatical support of thousands who would consider themselves intelligent and upstanding citizens.
We cannot expect to keep sowing the wind without reaping the whirlwind nor, having opened Pandora’s box of politics, can we expect it to be easily shut again.