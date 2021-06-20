Parallel vaccine highways

THE challenge of returning to free movement within Caricom has come to the fore with the recent diplomatic contretemps between this country and Guyana over their use of different vaccines, and Barbados’ return to exclusionary travel bubble.
As Caricom countries navigate the reopening of borders, great care will have to be exercised in managing national and regional interests to avoid conflict.
In early February, St Vincent and the Grenadines became the first Caribbean country to accept Russia’s Sputnik V with Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves being among the first to take it. Soon thereafter, Guyana granted its own emergency approval to Sputnik V and India’s Covaxin, neither of which has yet been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The fact that there is no consensus on vaccines among Caricom members is likely to become a troubling issue as each country begins to ease travel restrictions.
Some are already establishing travel regimes which treat as unvaccinated persons who have been vaccinated with vaccines not approved for use in their countries. These persons will be required to go through full quarantine. Barbados’ travel protocols, for example, identify the fully vaccinated person as one who has received either AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson or Sinopharm.
As T&T moves towards the reopening of borders, one can foresee the implications of a two-tiered vaccine system for Caricom travellers who have the right of automatic entry. In the case of Sputnik V, the issue will be resolved if it is cleared for use by WHO soon. However, this is beginning to look doubtful. Two weeks ago, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund which markets Sputnik V said Russia expected the vaccine to be approved by the WHO in two months. He was also optimistic about it receiving the greenlight from the European Medicines Agency. Last week, however, Sputnik V suffered a setback in Europe when Russia missed a deadline for submitting data.
T&T’s own reliance on Sinopharm may also have implications for nationals travelling to countries that have not yet approved it for their own use.
Among the many cruelties of the Covid-19 pandemic are the hard choices forced on everyone, from the individual to the nation. Every government is making decisions based on its own country’s reality. Some like St Vincent and the Grenadines and Guyana did what many of us are told to do in taking the first vaccine available to them. Others, like T&T, opted for the security of WHO approval. All, however, have acted on the basis of emergency use.
Last week’s diplomatic spat between Guyana and T&T was an unnecessary distraction at a time when the region needs to pull together. The interpretation in Georgetown of Dr Keith Rowley’s comments regarding approved vaccines was exaggerated, distorted and downright false. If there is anything critical to be said of his comments it is that, in making the case for the T&T Government’s decision to use only WHO-approved vaccines, he may, by inference, have been insensitive to Caricom officials who felt their choices were being criticised. In the circumstances, a simple clarification to the government of Guyana should have sufficed.