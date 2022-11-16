Paralysed by crime

With the country heading into the hectic Christmas season in the midst of a sustained crime wave, T&T cannot afford to be naïve or complacent about what may be ahead.
At the current rate, murders will be back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this week, if not before. In line with seasonal trends we should also prepare for increased robberies with violence. We would be truly happy to be proven wrong on all of this, but to ignore what is happening before our eyes would be to surrender to delusion.
There is a view among some that gang wars will never reach them because gangsters will eliminate each other by repetitive acts of revenge. This is disputed by the number of innocent victims, including children, who have become victims of what the late prime minister Patrick Manning once famously described as “collateral damage”.
Today, gangs are even more brazen about attacking their targets in broad daylight and in crowded spaces. The T&T public walks with the knowledge that they, too, could become “collateral damage” anywhere and at any time.
The fact that the Government seems paralysed by the enormity of the challenge has merely shifted the burden of protection onto citizens. They recognise that they are mostly alone in facing this challenge and must take whatever measures are required to look after themselves and their precious ones. Some have the resources to avail themselves of the best security money can buy; others have little choice but to make the best use of their wits.
In March 2020, T&T entered a state of lockdown in an attempt to protect itself from the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, with the pandemic in the process of releasing its hold on us, we should be happily reclaiming the first of the constitutional rights we gave up in exchange for a regime of protective health measures. We refer here to the right of the individual to life, liberty, security of the person and enjoyment of property and the right not to be deprived thereof except by due process of law.
In every hour, on every day, these rights are being taken away from people at gunpoint or under some other form of duress. What is the value of rights if material conditions throughout the length and breadth of T&T do not support and, indeed, actively conspire to deny them?
The more crime increases, the more paralysed the Government has become. The hope that some committee or the other would be the key to unlock the mystery and reveal the solution has evaporated. Crime being a matter of life and death, however, the issue cannot be ducked for much longer without consequence. Sooner or later the Government must find the courage to face up to the fact of crime. The administration is already set on a course that is likely to register its name against the most violent and deadly year in our recorded history. It might not be able to do much about that right now but there is always the future with a chance for doing better.