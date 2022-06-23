Paria enquiry setback

The Government’s simultaneous announcement of the resignation of Justice Dennis Morrison QC and the appointment of his replacement as chairman of the Commission of Enquiry into the Paria tragedy raises more questions than the answer provided.
The fact that the Government waited until it had a replacement in place before informing the nation of Morrison’s resignation is disturbing. It is not enough for the Government to say, as Minister Stuart Young did, that Justice Morrison resigned for personal reasons. The public should be informed of all the relevant facts: When did Justice Morrison indicate his intention to resign? When exactly did he tender a letter of resignation? What does the letter say?
We note Minister Young’s statement that Morrison resigned for personal reasons but in the interest of the record, we urge him to make the letter of resignation public.
For the record, this newspaper continues to be perturbed by the extent to which Minister Young has assumed some kind of line responsibility over this enquiry. We raised this concern from the outset after Minister Young appointed an investigative committee into the tragedy that had claimed the lives of four undersea divers working on a Paria project. As the operational line minister for state-owned Paria, Minister Young has a conflict of interest in this matter and yet continues to act in the role of governmental point person in the investigation.
Under the Commission of Enquiry Act, constitutional authority for the appointment of commissioners resides in the President and yet, in announcing Jerome Lynch QC as Morrison’s replacement yesterday, Minister Young seemed to have no qualms in stating that cabinet had approved and confirmed Lynch as chairman with no mention of his name being sent to the Office of the President.
The government seems oblivious to the fact that the single largest issue confronting this enquiry is the deficit of public trust and confidence.
If it were aware, it would recognise the critical importance of doing everything within its power to assuage public anxiety about the independence of the Commission of Enquiry. If it had to err at all, it would do so on the side independence. Yet, it appears to be handling the CoE as if it were a cabinet committee. The independence of a CoE cannot rest solely on the presumed independence of the individual commissioners but on the entire process and structure that protect its work from external influences, including government appointees who are likely to be called before the commission.
This latest development involving Justice Morrison’s resignation will not be read as an encouraging sign by a public anxious for answers about the second most fatal tragedy in the country’s oil sector. The commissioners who have been assigned the constitutional responsibility to conduct this enquiry should be aware that they are up against a high level of public cynicism over the value of such enquiries which are more known for running up multi-million-dollar bills than for dispensing justice. A lot is riding on their ability to prove the cynics wrong.