Paria’s horrible tragedy

Questions hang over Friday’s tragic event at Paria Fuel Trading which demand detailed and clinical answers that will only come from an expert and independent enquiry. For now, however, our thoughts are with the families who have spent two gruelling days and nights living in the hope of a miracle.
The family of Christopher Boodram got their miracle, thanks to a group of volunteer divers that quickly responded and succeeded in pulling him out alive from some 50 feet inside the 36-inch pipe into which all five undersea welders had been sucked in a powerful vacuum action. For now, hope hangs on a thread for the families of the other four members of the team—Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Jr, employees of LMCS Ltd, a land, marine and construction services company contracted by Paria Fuel Trading.
When the news broke, the families had rushed to Paria’s Pointe-a-Pierre offices, where they spent all of Friday night into yesterday waiting outside the gate for information. Interviewed by the media, a common comment was the lack of communication from Paria. It was not until yesterday afternoon, when Energy Minister Stuart Young and other company officials met with them at Paria’s offices, that families were briefed by the company. All of what they knew and shared came from the volunteer divers, one of whom was the son of one of the missing men. Several theories on what may have gone wrong were also offered to them by workers and others, some of which exacerbated their anguish and anger.
A critical take-away from this incident is the importance of an effective crisis communication plan which was nowhere evident in this case. Trinidad and Tobago has been in the energy business for too long not to have clear protocols and plans for handling a crisis. The State-owned petroleum company has also had a long history of fatal incidents from which it should have learned how to deal with families and the public.
Friday’s incident invoked memories of the devastating fiery explosion in October 1985 in which 14 employees of the State enterprise then known as Trintoc perished. It was the worst disaster in the oil industry since December 1928, when 16 people were burnt to death in the explosion of Dome Well on Guapo Road.
There have been other terrible incidents at Pointe-a-Pierre since then, but nothing on the scale of what happened at Paria on Friday.
Unlike the situation at Trintoc in 1985 when the report of the investigation was not laid in parliament despite public demand, this case demands a full enquiry with public accountability and transparency. Thirty-six years later, the regulatory world is far less forgiving while the energy sector is far more serious about enforcing safety requirements that comply with international standards.
As the nation joins the families in holding its breath in hope, we urge the Government to spare no effort in ensuring that a thorough investigation is conducted into Friday’s tragic incident which should just never have happened.