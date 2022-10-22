Party amid the storm

With his Government caught in the turbulence whipped up by the Vincent Nelson affair, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has been riding out the storm from the relatively safe distance of Tobago.
Having attempted to separate himself from the Government’s catastrophic engagement with Nelson, Dr Rowley’s public activities in Tobago this past week portrayed him as a leader unperturbed by the accusations swirling over his Government, and relaxed enough to focus on the merely mundane.
In Tobago he attended a service at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Mason Hall, visited a World Food Day exhibition at Bacolet and cut a ribbon to open First Citizens’ new branch at Milford Road. To cap off the week, he threw a party last night to celebrate his 73rd birthday at the PM’s official residence on the sister isle. In between he would’ve spent time with the animals at his farm in Mason Hall.
All of this is quite in character. Tobago has always been Dr Rowley’s retreat and bolthole in times of crisis. Discussing his goat farm at Mason Hall in an interview last year, he described farming as a therapeutic hobby to which he turns to bring down his blood pressure.
The Office of the Prime Minister has released no information indicating how long Dr Rowley will be in Tobago—but whenever he returns, the Nelson files will still be on his desk. All the questions surrounding his Government’s deal with the key witness that it has now downgraded from trump card to convict will also still be awaiting answers.
Now that the Law Association has met, discussed the Nelson case and released its statement of concern, the public has the benefit of expert guidance on the pointed questions requiring answers from Attorney General Reginald Armour. He may, of course, choose to stick to the Government’s script of silence, but the Nelson case has already barrelled out of its control, with consequences yet to come.
Hiding behind the fig leaf of legalese is not a viable option here. Silence will not allay the suspicion that the Government went rogue in a blind quest to get at members of the Opposition. Only the facts, if supported by the law, can do that.
One year ago when the controversial indemnity somehow escaped from the non-disclosure pact struck between then-AG Faris Al-Rawi and the disgraced British attorney, Vincent Nelson, the PM put a tongue-lashing on the Opposition Leader from a People’s National Movement platform in Belmont, crying “shame” on her for questioning the deal, and referring to her as a “dog with a rag”. Now that the deal has collapsed and taken down with it the State’s case against former AG Anand Ramlogan and attorney Gerald Ramdeen, the PM is separating himself and his Government from it. Since both cannot be true, which one is?
Fortunately for the public interest, this is not a case that depends solely on whether the Government chooses to address it or not. There are issues here, including matters subject to criminal investigation, that are well outside the remit of the Cabinet.