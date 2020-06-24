The Government is to be applauded for its proposed amendments to the Domestic Violence Act which, according to the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, marks “real progress in providing effective response to domestic violence”.
The amendments, which plug several loopholes in the existing legislation while broadening its scope, indicate a welcome responsiveness to the concerns from advocates about gender-based violence. However, one community that will continue to have no protection are victims of domestic violence in same-sex relationships.
In his contribution to Monday’s Senate debate, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi suggested that the Government is holding its hand on the issue pending the outcome of its appeal of the 2018 landmark judgment in favour of gay rights activist Jason Jones. It would appear that the Government expects the Privy Council to rule in Jones’ favour.
An amendment proposed by Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye to bring same-sex relationships under the protective umbrella of the law failed, with the Government voting against it while the Opposition abstained. Even Jones himself, in an interview with this newspaper, supported the Government’s position to allow the Privy Council to determine the matter of legal recognition of same-sex relationships “once and for all”. Such a ruling by the Privy Council would confirm the April 2018 judgment of Justice Devindra Rampersad that Sections 13 and 16 of the Sexual Offences Act are “unconstitutional, illegal, null, void, invalid and are of no effect to the extent that these laws criminalise any acts constituting consensual sexual conduct between adults.”
Amending the Sexual Offences Act to eliminate the offending sections, according to AG Al-Rawi, would open the way for removing over 23 other laws that currently discriminate against the LGBTQI+ community. To that number can now be added the amended Domestic Violence Act which remains consistent in discriminating against same-sex relationships.
This newspaper shares the view expressed by many about the cowardice of our elected MPs and governments that have consistently ducked the responsibility for righting the grave wrong that has been done to persons in same-sex relationships. Courageous leadership could have long ago ended the torment experienced by our fellow citizens of this community who have been made second-class citizens by laws that should never have been on our books. How fitting, therefore, that the buck should be passed into the hands of British law lords.
Progressing beyond the colonial past involves a lot more than the removal of statues. It is the recognition that we are a democracy that recognises the rights of all and that we are past the age when the king and the head of the church were one and the same. Trinidad and Tobago is a secular nation that recognises the rights of every individual to practise their religious beliefs. It is not a theocracy based on any religious order. In this democracy the rights of all citizens, not just some, should be constitutionally enshrined.
In the 21st century, same-sex couples should not be having to seek redress through the court. It is time to fully embrace all our human rights.