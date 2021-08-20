Patchwork policies

THE St Augustine campus of The University of the West Indies is the latest employer organisation to announce a vaccination mandate.
Campus principal Prof Brian Copeland informed interested parties of the administration’s plan to take such measures, as of the beginning of the new academic year on August 29. One of these measures is that only fully vaccinated students can occupy the five halls of residence.
But, he said in e-mail correspondence on the matter, the campus would not seek to enforce vaccination of other students and staff “until such time as the matter is legislated or pronounced upon by the courts”. This comes about as the issue continues to gain momentum in workplaces and in public conversations taking place across the country.
While the Government continues to appeal to the good sense of the population, both to get vaccinated, and to continue to wear masks in public, it dithers in the face of intransigence and opposition by a sizeable column of public sentiment.
A sizeable vacuum has been created in the circumstances, with significant push-back against such approaches as are meant to provide the best possible safeguards against continued spread of Covid-19 and its more potentially deadly variants.
Nothing better illustrates the haphazard manner in which individual employers are shaping such back-to-work vaccination policies than the collapse of the National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).
A functional NTAC would have prevented the emerging chaos and unnecessary confrontation between employers, workers and their representatives by thrashing out the issues before arriving at a decision on the basis on consensus.
Individual vaccination mandates being issued by various entities are creating a patchwork of policies that is confusing and even contradictory. Since March, when the trade union representatives on NTAC walked away, saying they were being disrespected by the Government, little or no effort has been made to convince them to return to the table, which itself speaks volumes about the value placed on keeping the council alive. And yet, such a body is now more important than ever in the interest of workplace harmony and for getting the country back to work.
Indeed, it is over the very issue regarding the quest for consensus that the trade union leaders are said to have walked out on NTAC.
Eyebrows were raised earlier this year when a statement purporting to have come from NTAC was issued regarding a vaccination drive which involved the Minister of Labour and the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association.
Questioned on the matter at the time, the Minister of Labour said efforts had been ongoing to encourage the trade union leadership back to the tripartite forum. What is also particularly noteworthy here is that the leadership of the trade union movement made no noticeable attempt to challenge such a development.
Where large gatherings of persons are par for the course in workplaces, including at schools, colleges and tertiary education facilities, the objective of safeguarding the health and well-being of all concerned is paramount.
Clear, unambiguous policy positions guiding such decisions as the vaccine mandate are tailor-made for a functional NTAC. Urgent action is therefore necessary for the resuscitation of this all-important mechanism.