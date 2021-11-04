Patient equality

We understand the frustration that has led some, including the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association, to adopt the position that critically ill vaccinated persons should be given priority over the unvaccinated.
Indeed, others have gone so far as to call for the unvaccinated to be turned away when they show up at hospitals needing urgent medical care. This might seem a logical position against people who are wilfully denying themselves vaccine protection. However, adopting such a position would fly in the face of everything that the medical profession stands for and which is enshrined in the tenet “first, do no harm”.
In practical terms, however, having to choose between the vaccinated and unvaccinated may not be as common as many assume. Only a handful of those fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will ever get to the point of needing critical care, given the protection they enjoy. This position is borne out by current statistics which show that roughly 94 per cent of those needing urgent medical treatment at the nation’s hospitals are unvaccinated. When a vaccinated person falls victim to a breakthrough infection, the chances of them ending up in ICU are much smaller. This is not to say that vaccinated people will never require intensive care. A very small number do. Sadly, this was the case of physician Dr Vinod Mahabir, who was reportedly fully vaccinated when he contracted Covid-19 and fell seriously ill, requiring ICU care at the Arima Hospital before passing away on Wednesday. Sources close to his family said he had been battling pre-existing conditions.
Taking the position, as Mr Stuart of the TTRNA does, that limited resources should go to those who made every effort to protect themselves, is a slippery slope. The implied principle is that people who choose not to protect their health should pay the price of being denied treatment in situations of scarcity. By this token, smokers who fall victim to lung cancer, or the sweet-toothed who became diabetic should be similarly discriminated against when medical resources are in short supply. The idea of holding people to account for their negative health behaviours in this way is anathema to the principles articulated in the Physician’s Code of Conduct of the Medical Board of T&T, which urges members to “act with care and compassion, treating every patient politely and considerately” and to “be the patient’s advocate and put their best interests first”.
We recognise that these principles are already being tested as ICU beds fill up and choices have to be made about who gets a bed and a ventilator and who does not. However, those choices have to be made on medical grounds, not on the punitive basis of what medical and health professionals consider to be patients’ bad choices.
In saying so, we do not at all underestimate the rising distress among doctors, nurses and the entire range of support staff in the public health system. The thought of worse to come must fill them with dread and anger at the price they are paying for those who simply refuse to protect themselves.