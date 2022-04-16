Paying for safety

Sunday Express Editorial

We are in rare agreement with National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds when he says there is no price to be placed on safety. As priority number one, the safety of people and property should never be ­short-changed.

Unfortunately, given the lack of investment in critical areas of public security, we must conclude that Minister Hinds’ position is selective and probably applied only to the new police command centre at the Barataria/El Socorro station where he made the remarks on Thursday.

This Easter weekend, for example, when thousands are enjoying the nation’s many beaches, several very popular beaches, especially along the eastern and southern coasts, are without the security provided by lifeguards.

We cannot fathom the logic behind the Government’s decision to transfer all nine lifeguards from Manzanilla Beach to Toco, Salybia and Matura. The stated rationale was that repair work was to be done on the Manzanilla Resort. However, we fail to understand the link between resort repair and safety in the sea. Long before a resort even existed, Manzanilla was among the country’s most heavily utilised beaches and it has remained so regardless of whether the resort is open or closed. The absence of lifeguards simply means that people are now going into the sea at their own risk. A couple of days ago, the Ministry of Tourism issued a notice urging the public not to go to Manzanilla since the ­facilities there were being repaired—as if “facilities” make a difference to the average family that knows exactly how to pack a vehicle with beach “facilities” of their own.

Similar reports of absent lifeguards have been reported in Mayaro this weekend—another heavily traversed beach.

Judging from the ease with which the authorities transfer ­lifeguards and lay them off, one gets the impression that the Government ­considers beach safety an expendable cost item and not a necessity. The irony is that lifeguard training workshops are regularly offered to people in communities with beaches, with the promise of jobs. However, despite the clear demand for a substantial national corps of lifeguards, the sector continues to be treated as a frill that is tangential to the quality of public safety required for an evolved tourism industry, domestic or foreign.

Another public safety area that requires urgent attention involves the theft of utility lines, which is increasing at an exponential rate. The high incidence of cable theft is a perfect example of what happens when a problem is not nipped in the bud. Today, with copper selling at just over US$10,000 a ton on the global market, the demand is fuelling a profitable industry in T&T that appears to be thriving on stolen copper wire and other materials. This illegal market is fed by the easy availability of labour that is willing to take on the risk of cutting lengths of cable along streets throughout the country. As was seen in South Trinidad about a week ago, this risk could include instant electrocution.

If this problem is not addressed now, the cost in terms of replacement, repair, loss of productivity and public distress could become ­unbearably high, and yet another burden on the public’s pocket.

