Paying for safety

We are in rare agreement with National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds when he says there is no price to be placed on safety. As priority number one, the safety of people and property should never be ­short-changed.

Unfortunately, given the lack of investment in critical areas of public security, we must conclude that Minister Hinds’ position is selective and probably applied only to the new police command centre at the Barataria/El Socorro station where he made the remarks on Thursday.