Paying the price for NCC bungle

The off-hand manner in which the chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) dealt with queries about the commission’s last-minute application for $83 million of its allocated $147 million State-funded budget for Carnival is downright disrespectful, both to the regional Carnival bodies which have been seriously impacted by the NCC’s incompetence and to the Carnival itself.
We completely reject the position of chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters that this is how Carnival has always been and will always be. The NCC can get away with the ineptitude of submitting an application for $83 million in public funds a mere ten days before Carnival and have public servants working through the weekend because it has no fear of consequences for its planning and management failures. It knows that when it comes to Carnival, the Government will blink first and move mountains to get the cheque into the NCC’s hands. Which government would risk telling the NCC “sorry, come back next Carnival”?
We can blame the Government for allowing the problem to build to the point of crisis, but we also recognise that the problem is systemic. The short planning horizon makes the Government hostage to whatever weaknesses exist in the NCC. By the time it becomes aware of a problem, it is too late to change course and fire people. Perhaps consideration should be given to making the Carnival budget allocation at least two years in advance, with opportunity to review and tweak closer to the event.
The other problem is the absence of a framework for management accountability.
NCC chairman Peters can comfortably shrug off the NCC’s poor financial planning as a “perpetual thing” that happens every year, and hide behind the argument that “Carnival has always been like this and Carnival will always be like this” because he is confident that no one in authority will hold him to account. He is, after all, a political appointee whose performance is not measured by orthodox standards of excellence.
The tragedy in this case is that while the top echelon of the NCC is allowed to gloss over its management failures, the regional Carnival bodies are the ones who end up paying the price.
In Chaguanas, the borough corporation had to seek credit from suppliers with a promise to pay when funds were released. On Tuesday, the San Fernando City Corporation was forced to cancel plans for a king and queen of Carnival competition which will now be judged on Carnival Tuesday. Having requested and not received funding, the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation took the decision to cancel all its Carnival activities.
None of this seems to have bothered chairman Peters who, instead of apologising to regional organisers, waxed philosophical: “Carnival is like rain. Once it start raining, nothing can stop it.”
Chairman Peters is right. Nothing can stop the Carnival. Not even the NCC. People will play their mas, funded or not, because Carnival is their creation. The Mayor of San Fernando, Junia Regrello, is right. The time has come to decentralise the management of Carnival with direct funding support to regional authorities which should be encouraged to develop and generate new sources of income.