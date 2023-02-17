Paying the price for NCC bungle

Saturday Express Editorial

The off-hand manner in which the chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) dealt with queries about the commission’s last-minute application for $83 million of its allocated $147 million State-funded budget for Carnival is downright disrespectful, both to the regional Carnival bodies which have been seriously impacted by the NCC’s incompetence and to the Carnival itself.

We completely reject the position of chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters that this is how Carnival has always been and will always be. The NCC can get away with the ineptitude of submitting an application for $83 million in public funds a mere ten days before Carnival and have public servants working through the weekend because it has no fear of consequences for its planning and management failures. It knows that when it comes to Carnival, the Government will blink first and move mountains to get the cheque into the NCC’s hands. Which government would risk telling the NCC “sorry, come back next Carnival”?

We can blame the Government for allowing the problem to build to the point of crisis, but we also recognise that the problem is systemic. The short planning horizon makes the Government hostage to whatever weaknesses exist in the NCC. By the time it becomes aware of a problem, it is too late to change course and fire people. Perhaps consideration should be given to making the Carnival budget allocation at least two years in advance, with opportunity to review and tweak closer to the event.

The other problem is the absence of a framework for management accountability.

NCC chairman Peters can comfortably shrug off the NCC’s poor financial planning as a “perpetual thing” that happens every year, and hide behind the argument that “Carnival has always been like this and Carnival will always be like this” because he is confident that no one in authority will hold him to account. He is, after all, a political appointee whose performance is not measured by orthodox standards of excellence.

The tragedy in this case is that while the top echelon of the NCC is allowed to gloss over its management failures, the regional Carnival bodies are the ones who end up paying the price.

In Chaguanas, the borough corporation had to seek credit from suppliers with a promise to pay when funds were released. On Tuesday, the San Fernando City Corporation was forced to cancel plans for a king and queen of Carnival competition which will now be judged on Carnival Tuesday. Having requested and not received funding, the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation took the decision to cancel all its Carnival activities.

None of this seems to have bothered chairman Peters who, instead of apologising to regional organisers, waxed philosophical: “Carnival is like rain. Once it start raining, nothing can stop it.”

Chairman Peters is right. Nothing can stop the Carnival. Not even the NCC. People will play their mas, funded or not, ­because Carnival is their creation. The Mayor of San Fernando, Junia Regrello, is right. The time has come to decentralise the management of Carnival with direct funding support to regional authorities which should be encouraged to develop and generate new sources of income.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Paying the price for NCC bungle

Paying the price for NCC bungle

The off-hand manner in which the chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) dealt with queries about the commission’s last-minute application for $83 million of its allocated $147 million State-funded budget for Carnival is downright disrespectful, both to the regional Carnival bodies which have been seriously impacted by the NCC’s incompetence and to the Carnival itself.

The curious case of the ‘missing file’

To date we have heard nothing further from the Attorney General regarding the Naipaul-Coolman file that suddenly reappeared on Monday, February 6.

We have heard nothing on who located it and who handed it to the Solicitor General. Nothing from Justice Stanley John on its mysterious reappearance. It’s like presto, magic, here it is. Magicians love to yell presto! before a trick.

Heading in the right direction

In this land of ours where lawlessness abounds, two recent developments seem to point in the right direction towards a return to some measure of normalcy.

The first of these is the attempt to regulate the scrap iron industry by legislation. There has been no more graphic representation of the lawlessness which this “industry” has degenerated into than the nightly view on TV of a metal burglar on the tray of a truck, furiously sawing away at suspended cables in full view of the public, with obviously little fear of being caught or, implicitly, with little conscience of the inconvenience to the public arising.

In the wake of death

In the wake of death

When someone dies, it is traditional to hold a wake. It’s a time for relatives and friends to gather during the nights before the funeral to offer commiserations and support for the grieving ones.

Wakes are thought to have originated within the realm of Catholicism, when the idea was to keep a vigil over the dead one’s soul to ensure its safe passage to the hereafter.

T&T a fractured society

I have been approached by many since the death of my friend and colleague in broadcasting, Anil Bheem, to deal with how the Ministry of Culture and the PNM dealt with his passing.

The Ministry of Culture, while it is quick to recognise and laud calypsonians who die, was never ready to respond in kind to singers of the Indian genre.

Privilege problems

Privilege problems

Privilege is one of those words that immediately split public opinion. It’s like caraille. On the one hand, I can say that I feel privileged to have my writing contri­bute to the socio-cultural and intellec­tual history of our country. On the other hand, my articles might be perceived by those who do not have such a privilege as wasting the oppor­tunity to vocalise more pressing concerns such as, say, crime. What we consider privilege and how we choose to react to it—particularly someone else’s perceived privilege—is deeply individual. Yet, it can have nationwide consequences on how we interact with each other.