The incident in which Dr Petronella Manning-Alleyne escaped being attacked in a covered mall car park highlights the daily risks faced by the public in conducting routine business.
In recent years, car parks have become prime locations for criminals scouting for easy victims. Car thefts, break-ins, car-jacking and robbery are some of the risks involved in just going to the mall. Initially, mall owners instituted security measures such as security patrols, mobile security units and cards handed to motorists on entry, with the requirement that they be shown and returned at the point of exit.
In recent years, many of these security measures have disappeared, leaving motorists vulnerable to criminals. Perhaps, given the increase in criminal activity, mall owners have found the cost of security too burdensome to carry and with limited returns. Whatever the reason, in too many cases the public is left to park at their own risk and fend for themselves.
Responding to Dr Manning’s experience at the MovieTowne complex in Port of Spain, mall owner Derek Chin said the company is moving quickly to address her complaints, which included the absence of physical security, poor lighting and lack of security cameras. However, in anticipation of increased crime with the re-opening of the Covid-hit economy, the mall owner wants more police patrols. Even if acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob is amenable to beefing up police patrols, that would hardly be a sustainable response, given the intense demand on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. In any case, the primary responsibility for ensuring the safety of privately-owned commercial spaces should be on property owners. Sadly, this is a cost of doing business in Trinidad and Tobago which, when passed on to tenants, will inevitably be passed on to the buying public.
This is how everyone ends up paying the price when crime takes root in a country. Increased crime sends up the cost of doing business through increased insurance premiums and higher security expenditure for surveillance technology and security personnel. When businesses under-invest in security, an even higher price is paid through criminal violence.
However, since crime is an invasive national problem in which business places are targeted as hunting grounds for victims, the business sector has a strong case for seeking support and expenditure relief from the State.
As of this month, all duties and taxes on computer hardware, software and peripherals that were not previously removed have been eliminated. Hopefully, this encourages business owners to increase their investment in security technology. The ability to provide a safe customer experience is a competitive advantage for any business in this country.
Ultimately, however, securing public spaces, whether privately or publicly owned, requires more than piecemeal provisioning by private businesses and individuals. After years of investing in building out high-tech national security infrastructure, the State should be in a position by now to provide strategic security support that makes the entire country feel safer.
With the Government committed to the full re-opening of the economy amid signs of increased crime, this is the moment to update the country on the progress of its national anti-crime agenda.