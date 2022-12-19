Peace pact with nature

As the country that holds the distinction of being the first in the Western Hemisphere to have an area designated as a protected Forest Reserve at Tobago’s Main Ridge, Trinidad and Tobago has a real stake in the outcome of the two-week global Biodiversity Conference that ended in Montreal yesterday.
The rallying cry around the United Nations Biodiversity Conference known as COP15 was “30 x 30”, a call to preserve 30 per cent of the world’s lands and oceans for nature by 2030.
On the surface, T&T should have no problem with this. In 1990, a report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) calculated that 63 per cent of Trinidad was under forest cover. By 2011, the figure being reported was 44 per cent. By now the acreage under forest is likely to be less although still above the 30 per cent to which COP15 wants the world’s nations to commit.
Although T&T may be well within the international margin, the destruction of virgin forest has taken a toll on the fragile ecosystem that supports plant and animal life, ensures watershed stability and serves as a natural storage system for carbon.
The problem, however, is the lack of enforcement to prevent the destruction of valuable forest reserve as the demand for unoccupied State land intensifies with the coming of a new highway nearby.
In 2014, the Ministry of Agriculture reported “unprecedented land grabbing” in Valencia and the Melajo Forest Reserve where some 100 acres of pristine forest reserve were illegally cleared to make way for roads and structures. In 2019, 300 acres of forest reserve were illegally cleared for pineapple farming in Tableland. A couple of years ago, more illegal land-clearing and illegal quarrying were reported in the Valencia Forest. Then there is the State’s approval of land-clearing in Valencia to facilitate the highway extension to Toco.
Protection of T&T’s biodiversity has suffered from decades of delay in formulating policy and taking action. Some efforts got as far as the cabinet dead-end.
A group of researchers from The University of the West Indies have called for the forests in the Madamas river valley to be declared a Scientific Reserve, the highest level of protection available. The case for Madamas was based on the fact that it supports the most remote and least disturbed forest ecosystems in the country and therefore represents the pre-Columbian landscape and ecosystems of the Northern Range.
In addition to the damage caused by private law-breakers and the State’s poor policy decisions the other man-made disaster, climate change, has been taking its toll on plant and animal life. One victim, the Golden Frog which lives in Trinidad’s highest mountain peaks of Cerro del Aripo and El Tucuche is today a very rare sight.
Addressing COP15 in Montreal, UN Secretary-General António Guterres charged humans with waging war on nature and called for a peace pact with nature.
With the warming of the planet hurtling towards the critical 1.5 per cent threshold of temperature increase, T&T must take serious stock of its natural assets before they become fairy tales that our children will one day hear but never actually see or experience.