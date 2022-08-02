Pelosi’s misguided trip

Express Editorial : Daily

The last thing the world needs right now is another ­geopolitical stand-off among its major powers. Yet, that is exactly what has been achieved by the quite misguided decision of the United States Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, to visit Taiwan and place her country more sharply in the cross hairs of China, with unknown ­consequences for the rest of us.

All of yesterday, as it became clear she was intent on landing on the island claimed by China, the Biden administration scrambled to downplay the importance of Pelosi’s visit, ­repeatedly stating that it does not support independence for Taiwan and that China’s sharp militaristic response was ­unwarranted and disproportionate to her action.

Exactly why the US House Speaker would choose to ­embark on such a provocative course of action at this time is unclear. Some analysts suggested it has to do with her ­attempt to burnish her legacy in the twilight of her political career. If so, the world could end up paying a high price for her ambition. She hadn’t even set foot yet on Taiwan, when the island’s food export sector was hit with a first salvo as China suspended imports from over 100 Taiwanese food ­exporters.

While no one expects China’s anger to rise to anything as dramatic as a direct attack on her, its current political dynamic is reason for worry. With President Xi Jinping seeking a third term when the ruling Chinese Communist Party holds its National Congress in November, he will not want to be seen as weak in relation to the US, especially at a time of mounting economic woes and public frustration in China. The world, therefore, holds its breath as it waits to see how China’s tough talk over Pelosi’s Taiwan adventure will play out.

As the world has been reminded by Russia’s war on Ukraine, what happens in the power capitals of the world does not stay there. We in Trinidad and Tobago are today living the consequences of food inflation and supply disruptions for decisions in which we had zero input. The disruption wrought by that war on the world’s food supply has resulted not only in rising prices, but increased starvation and hunger among the world’s most vulnerable people. The boomerang impact on Europe itself has resulted in crippling gas shortages and economic decline that is pushing the world into ­recession.

Given the fragility of the world order as it already stands, Pelosi’s decision to go to Taiwan, motivated as it is by her known opposition to China, seems out of touch with the ­larger global reality faced by a world reeling from a convergence of hardships.

In defying the Biden administration’s strong advice not to go to Taiwan, she has put her own country in a bind. Yesterday, White House spokespersons were ducking questions from journalists asking them to explain what Pelosi meant by saying “America stands with Taiwan”. They were advised to take their questions to her. Given the possible consequences of her action, we, too, should be interested in her explanation.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

For Joel, Noel and Israel

For Joel, Noel and Israel

On June 27, 2020, police officers working in the east Morvant area stopped a car with three men inside. In an incident which captured national attention and which continues to be flashpoint for police exercises in some communities across the country, the three men in the car which was moving along Juman Drive were killed. For some in the community, it is important to remember their names. Joel Jacob, Noel Diamond and Israel Moses Clinton.

A kind clerk

I had to go to the Curepe Post Office to collect a package. Because of Covid, people line up six feet apart.

One of the clerks saw me, grey-headed and with a cane, so she told the security guard to let me come in, also saying she noticed I had to pick up registered mail, and I should not have to stand in the sun. I was let in.

Pelosi’s misguided trip

Pelosi’s misguided trip

The last thing the world needs right now is another ­geopolitical stand-off among its major powers. Yet, that is exactly what has been achieved by the quite misguided decision of the United States Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, to visit Taiwan and place her country more sharply in the cross hairs of China, with unknown ­consequences for the rest of us.

Time for the Govt to unearth 1990’s secrets

As we look back at a time where we thought people had it a little better than us, where the ’90s had less crime, less stress, less depression and a much more caring government at the helm, it was very surprising that the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen attempted to overthrow the government of Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, July 27, 1990.

An evening of musical excellence

Music is medicine for the soul, joy for lonely hearts and the mechanism that draws and unites the eclectic family of the universe.

On the penultimate day of July, the Melodians Pan Yard was awakened by the sounds of steel reverberating in the atmosphere.

Journey to freedom far from over

The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) salutes the nation on Emancipation Day. August 1 should be a day of great celebration for all of Trinidad and Tobago, as it commemorates the ending of chattel slavery. And while not all Trinbagonians had ancestors who were enslaved, we all need to recognise that the enslavement of Africans was the worst act of human oppression that the world has experienced.