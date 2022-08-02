Pelosi’s misguided trip

The last thing the world needs right now is another geopolitical stand-off among its major powers. Yet, that is exactly what has been achieved by the quite misguided decision of the United States Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, to visit Taiwan and place her country more sharply in the cross hairs of China, with unknown consequences for the rest of us.
All of yesterday, as it became clear she was intent on landing on the island claimed by China, the Biden administration scrambled to downplay the importance of Pelosi’s visit, repeatedly stating that it does not support independence for Taiwan and that China’s sharp militaristic response was unwarranted and disproportionate to her action.
Exactly why the US House Speaker would choose to embark on such a provocative course of action at this time is unclear. Some analysts suggested it has to do with her attempt to burnish her legacy in the twilight of her political career. If so, the world could end up paying a high price for her ambition. She hadn’t even set foot yet on Taiwan, when the island’s food export sector was hit with a first salvo as China suspended imports from over 100 Taiwanese food exporters.
While no one expects China’s anger to rise to anything as dramatic as a direct attack on her, its current political dynamic is reason for worry. With President Xi Jinping seeking a third term when the ruling Chinese Communist Party holds its National Congress in November, he will not want to be seen as weak in relation to the US, especially at a time of mounting economic woes and public frustration in China. The world, therefore, holds its breath as it waits to see how China’s tough talk over Pelosi’s Taiwan adventure will play out.
As the world has been reminded by Russia’s war on Ukraine, what happens in the power capitals of the world does not stay there. We in Trinidad and Tobago are today living the consequences of food inflation and supply disruptions for decisions in which we had zero input. The disruption wrought by that war on the world’s food supply has resulted not only in rising prices, but increased starvation and hunger among the world’s most vulnerable people. The boomerang impact on Europe itself has resulted in crippling gas shortages and economic decline that is pushing the world into recession.
Given the fragility of the world order as it already stands, Pelosi’s decision to go to Taiwan, motivated as it is by her known opposition to China, seems out of touch with the larger global reality faced by a world reeling from a convergence of hardships.
In defying the Biden administration’s strong advice not to go to Taiwan, she has put her own country in a bind. Yesterday, White House spokespersons were ducking questions from journalists asking them to explain what Pelosi meant by saying “America stands with Taiwan”. They were advised to take their questions to her. Given the possible consequences of her action, we, too, should be interested in her explanation.