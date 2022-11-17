Pension shame of the Public Service

Listening to the proceedings of Wednesday’s meeting of Parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations Committee was an exercise in time travel back to the past. The Chief Personnel Officer’s description of the process involved in calculating gratuities and pensions was so archaic that one could easily have believed they had been thrown back to the mid-20th Century. Poor CPO Dr Daryl Dindial seemed at his wit’s end in confessing to headaches as he navigated the Civil Service compensation scheme, trying to calculate money owed to retirees:
“To be fair, incremental matters on the whole based on how the compensation scheme is for the Civil Service with the bands and the longevity points and so on, can be very complicated and you have to have a keen awareness of the many Circulars over time to be able to pronounce on where an officer’s incremental points such be… sometimes it gives me headaches because you have to go back to all of the Circulars.”
On top of this, payments to retiring police and fire officers follow a circuitous path that requires records to be submitted to the Attorney General and from there to the Comptroller of Accounts. Chairperson of the parliamentary committee, Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George asked the obvious question about why the police and fire services do not have their own departments for processing its payments, to which the answer was that the “regulations” require it.
In addition to the bizarre public service system, the payment of pensions and gratuities to retired employees regularly fall victim to the slothful performance of some departments which delay their submission of the required status reports to the Head of the Public Service. Asked what could be done to resolve this problem, Comptroller of Accounts Catherine Laban said the solution was to inform the Head of the Public Service which ministries are not compliant so he would take some action including disciplinary action. This sounded suspiciously as if the Head of the Public Service Maurice Suite is unaware of the powers he has. However, now that it has been aired nationally, we wait to see what impact, if any, the suggestion will have.
All of this played out as the committee continued its inquiry into the problems affecting the processing of pension and gratuity payments to retired public officers and contracted employees which is another intractable problem that no government or parliament has yet been able to resolve.
Many a retiree has openly shed tears of hurt and disappointment at being bounced around the civil service from pillar to post in trying to get money owed to them. Delays running into years are commonplace. Some die never having received their cheques while others with good friends in the right positions are able to skip the line and walk off happily into the sunset, cheque in hand.
The reality experienced by many couldn’t be further from the boast of the Treasury Division of the Ministry of Finance that its “Pensions Management Branch is committed to processing and paying retirement benefits promptly.”
Just another case of living in the twilight zone.