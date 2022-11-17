Pension shame of the Public Service

Listening to the proceedings of Wednesday’s meeting of Parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations Committee was an exercise in time travel back to the past. The Chief Personnel Officer’s description of the process involved in calculating gratuities and pensions was so archaic that one could easily have believed they had been thrown back to the mid-20th Century. Poor CPO Dr Daryl Dindial seemed at his wit’s end in confessing to headaches as he navigated the Civil Service compensation scheme, trying to calculate money owed to retirees:

“To be fair, incremental matters on the whole based on how the compensation scheme is for the Civil Service with the bands and the longevity points and so on, can be very complicated and you have to have a keen awareness of the many Circulars over time to be able to pronounce on where an officer’s incremental points such be… sometimes it gives me headaches because you have to go back to all of the Circulars.”