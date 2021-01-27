The recent decision by Justice Devindra Rampersad in favour of Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) is a significant victory for the public’s right to know. Justice Rampersad’s finding that the restrictions imposed by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) in denying complete copies of environmental impact assessments (EIAs) to the public, NGOs and interested parties was unreasonable, irrational and unlawful restores the public’s cherished right to access to information as it pertains to EIAs.
FFOS’ victory is all the more commendable because of the legal and financial responsibility it would have had to shoulder in challenging the EMA’s arbitrary decision to impose a limit on the number of pages available to members of the public requesting copies of EIAs. Up to just over two years ago, anyone could request a full copy of an EIA and get it on payment of the cost of printing. Then, in an abrupt change, the EMA introduced a new policy under which the public could get copies of only ten per cent of an EIA report for the purpose of study, scholarship or private research.
Along the way, the EMA also seemed to lose track of the public interest purpose of EIAs when it introduced an argument about copyright and the rights of those who author EIAs.
In many jurisdictions, the copyright assertion regarding EIAs has been long dismissed in the interest of transparency. It was therefore surprising that in this day and age of transparency the EMA would invoke this particular argument to block public access to information regarding the impact on the environment of major projects.
The EMA’s action in denying the public access to full copies of EIAs, both in hard copy and digitally, was a blow to NGOs in the environmental sector who play a key role in looking after the interests of underserved communities, especially rural communities affected by major construction projects. EIAs not only provide information on the physical impact of projects but on the social and economic impacts as well. The consultation process, which is a key element in determining whether a project gets the green light or not, is rendered meaningless without access to the full EIA report.
It is noteworthy that in response to the EMA’s action, civil society rose to its own defence by supporting the FFOS application for unhindered access to EIAs.
In blocking public access to critical information, the EMA has courted the risk of sowing further public distrust in its role as the public institution charged with managing the interest of the environment. Environmental agencies all over the world work very hard to win the trust of a public that is often jaded about the power exerted over them by big money and the State.
Few communities have the wherewithal to even articulate the impact of massive development projects on their lives. In such circumstances one would expect the EMA to do everything it can to ensure that its decisions on projects have the fullest possible input of all interests. For that, more information, not less, is an imperative.