Perks of unequal sacrifice

IN engaging in counter-accusations and whataboutisms, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is missing the point of the public’s annoyance over ministerial tax exemptions.
On the principle that two wrongs don’t make a right, his Government does not get a free pass from public criticism just because former ministers in the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration are accused of various acts of corruption. The two are separate and one does not justify the other.
In citing an editorial written by this newspaper last October, Dr Rowley took issue with the fact that we have not been calling out opposition figures who are facing numerous matters in court. We wish to remind Dr Rowley that many of those legal matters are sequels to investigative reporting done by this newspaper which broke numerous stories related to the use and abuse of the public purse by officials in the Persad-Bissessar administration. This newspaper has a long and proud tradition of holding governments to account going back to the administration of Dr Eric Williams, long before Dr Rowley even made his appearance on the political scene. In turn and without exception, every single government has responded by suggesting we are against them and somehow in league with the opposition. In addition, we are pretty sure that the PM is familiar with the sub judice rule disallowing comment on matters before the courts. We therefore relegate his comment to political grandstanding.
As we noted in the editorial of October 9, the objection to the series of tax-exempt purchases of luxury cars by members of his Cabinet has nothing to do with their legal right to do so. That is unquestioned. However, just because one is entitled to acquire luxury cars with tax-breaks running to hundreds of thousands of dollars does not mean the option should be exercised. We argued then, and insist now, that a Cabinet that is unwilling to share the burden of sacrifice will lack the moral authority to ask sacrifices of a public whose backs are already against the wall.
It is generally acknowledged that the hallmark of good leaders is that they do not ask of those they lead anything that they themselves are unwilling to do.
In fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rowley administration has not only asked huge sacrifices of the public, but has passed laws to enforce public sacrifice by shutting down businesses and putting thousands of people out of work.
Unlike ministers, MPs and other holders of high public office who could choose if and when to delay a perk or not, those businesses and workers were compelled by law and had no choice. In the private sector, many business owners have cut their own salaries to keep more of their staff employed. They didn’t have to, but chose to walk the talk to indicate that, yes, we are indeed all in this together. Ministers cannot be forced to pass up the perks enjoyed at the expense of a financially-broken public, but it doesn’t mean the public must give up its own right to judge them and, where justified, to find them guilty of hypocrisy.