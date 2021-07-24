Persuasion, not force

As it prepares to ramp up its communications to counteract vaccine hesitancy, the Ministry of Health’s best chance for success lies in aligning its messaging to the concerns of its target audience.
With the race now on to get vaccines into arms before the more transmissible Delta variant arrives, it might be too late for crafting a scientifically sound public awareness campaign. Nonetheless, a willingness to listen and learn will go a long way in erasing lingering doubts and changing minds.
In this, the absolute first priority is to respect and meet people where they are regarding their position on the vaccine. It would be counter-productive to dismiss vaccine hesitation as the product of uninformed and easily manipulated minds.
We recognise that asking for respect for the views of those who are either doubtful or against the vaccine is a lot in the current environment of fear and anxiety. With vaccines available and the clock ticking, many people are out of patience with those considered malingerers and extremists. Certainly, this is the prevalent attitude on social media, where advocates and self-styled “influencers” are using every available means, from condescension to excoriation, to persuade people to take the jab. However, while social media is free to wrangle and tangle, the Government’s Covid management team must be more sensitive and open to engagement.
The first point to note is that assumptions about the perceived anti-vaccine population are not grounded in hard data. We simply do not know how many people intend to remain unvaccinated and will not know until vaccine lines start dwindling.
In anticipation of that moment, however, the ministry has launched a vaccine promotion campaign built around endorsements from vaccinated personalities. Given the massive social media push by vaccinated persons since March to convince the public to take the vaccine, the effectiveness of this is uncertain.
The challenge requires a more targeted approach, which is why we urge an alliance between the public and private medical community to engage the questions and concerns that are holding back individuals from taking the jab. We must also accept that vaccine hesitancy is being fuelled by fear of the unknown. Even in accepting that the vaccine is the individual’s best protection against severe symptoms and death, and the world’s best chance for liberation from the Covid-19 pandemic, there is much that even the global scientific community is still learning.
There is no indication whether any research is being conducted on the impact of the vaccine among the T&T population. Globally, there is also limited independent research on Sinopharm, which most Trinbagonians will receive. A few days ago, the findings of a study in Sri Lanka, not yet peer-reviewed, concluded that the vaccine “appeared to induce high seroconversion rates and induce a similar level of antibody responses” against the Delta and Beta variants “as seen following natural infection”. The varying interpretations of this report make it difficult to judge. In any case, one would have to know the level of immunity created by natural infection to make sense of it.
In an environment of many unknowns, the best antidote is knowledge, not force.