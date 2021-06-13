Pfizer donation needs full disclosure

The hush-hush arrival of a “small donation” of vials of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, flown in and apparently hand-delivered by courier to the Ministry of National Security, raises more questions than the number of vials involved.
After yesterday’s silence from the relevant authorities, we expect the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United States Embassy to fill out the missing pieces of information regarding this delivery which, according to the Ministry of National Security’s statement, was for its own use.
The first issue that arises is the complete lack of public information surrounding this donation. Up to Saturday afternoon, when both Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh addressed the media, no mention was made about the delivery that arrived that very day. Indeed, Dr Rowley was clear on indicating that the Government had received no information about the vaccine donations promised by the US government.
Conspicuously absent from yesterday’s statement by the Ministry of National Security was any mention of any involvement in the receipt of the vaccines by Health Ministry officials. This is particularly noteworthy given that, as far as we know, this was the first batch of Pfizer vaccines to arrive in the country. This particular vaccine has very stringent handling protocols requiring ultra-low freezer storage at temperatures between -80ºC and -60ºC and away from light. One would have imagined that senior health officials would have been on hand to supervise the process.
The ministry’s reporting of this donation came with none of the usual photos and details which mark the arrival of each shipment of vaccines, whether donated or not. The question remains, therefore, who collected it and how has it been stored since arrival, assuming it was transported under the recommended guidelines.
How the Ministry of National Security came to acquire this gift for itself in what appears to be a direct bilateral arrangement is another dimension of this mystery. In any case, essential staff of the Ministry of National Security were among the first group to be vaccinated from the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines.
Far from providing the information raised by these questions, the Ministry of National Security issued a statement that had to be withdrawn for errors. First, it reported that the Government of T&T had received a “gift of Pfizer vaccines from the government and people of the United States” for which it was “thankful”. Soon after, another statement was issued saying that “the Ministry of National Security… has accepted a small donation of Pfizer vaccines from the government of the United States for use by National Security.”
The Government must recognise that public trust is at stake here.
Before National Security issued its first statement, a claim was posted on social media about a small cache of Pfizer vaccines being seized by Customs on Saturday. In addition, there is lingering concern among some related to the recent allegation by the president of the Fyzabad Business Association about illegal entry of Pfizer vaccines for private use which the police determined to be fake news.
The lack of clear information on this donation feeds distrust. Whatever the size, full disclosure is required.