Placing lives ­before votes

Saturday Express Editorial

Latest figures on the presence of the Covid-19 virus and its more deadly Delta variant in our midst are startling, to say the least.

The total number of persons identified with Delta stands at 199.

The total number of persons who have died having contracted the virus is at 1,828—with 132 of those deaths coming between November 1 and November 12, less than two weeks.

In Tobago, the death toll stood at 106, with 72 new positive ­cases in the last two days. This pushed the number of positive ­cases on the island since the pandemic began to 3,521. Active cases stood at 352, with those numbers expected to have been increased at the end of the day yesterday.

We bring these numbers into sharp focus as campaigning for the December 6 THA election swings into high gear on the sister island.

This caution comes in step with the decision by the top brass in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to hold meetings with key players on the ground in Tobago. In his capacity as the “­Accounting Officer” in the TTPS, in the absence of an effective commissioner, DCP McDonald Jacob and a team of some of the highest ranking officers under him have instituted proceedings to ensure safety on the road ahead.

This no doubt would include reinforcement of the need for maintenance of the strictest protocols with regard to staving off further Covid spread.

For emphasis, it is critical to recall the assembly of scores, if not hundreds, of mourners who attended the funeral for the late Jamaat-al-Muslimeen leader, Yasin Abu Bakr. This was a ­couple weeks ago. They were allowed to congregate, without let or ­hindrance, in a situation which ought never to have been allowed.

Enforcement of public health regulations and related guidelines, therefore, must take centre stage in the arrangements to be allowed for possible gatherings in the final stages of the THA election campaigning.

Lessons should have been learnt arising from the campaigns for the August 2020 general election and January’s THA election. Avoidance of the possible spread of the virus by some of what transpired during both these previous occasions cannot be too strongly emphasised.

The authorities must do everything to ensure that the highpoint of this campaign does not develop into a catastrophe.

As necessary as it might be, in the politico-administrative context for governance in Tobago, the scheduling of this return to the polls could not have come at a worse moment in time. Assuming it goes ahead as rescheduled, it will take place in the middle of what may yet prove to be our worst phase of the pandemic.

The police should, therefore, be uncompromising in holding all the parties and their supporters to the legal standard for organising and participating in political events in the current circumstances.

We know from experience that political parties and their leaders are not above turning a blind eye when supporters disregard the regulations because they do not want to alienate possible votes. Nevertheless, the current situation is too fraught with danger. Votes cannot be prioritised above lives.

