Plan for worse, hope for best

With the earth heavily saturated and four months still to go in the rainy season, Trinidad and Tobago must prepare for worse, even while hoping for the best.
Already, thousands of families across the country are besieged by flood water. Some areas in South Trinidad have not been able to catch a break for weeks. One flood hardly disappears before another arrives. Apart from the damage to property and crops, and all the hardships associated with being stranded, the usual public health danger is further exacerbated by Covid-19 while threatening the national vaccination campaign, particularly to the disadvantage of people in rural communities. While parents in urban and suburban areas can brave the weather to get their children vaccinated, several communities located off the highways and main roads are now cut off due to collapsed bridges, flooded roadways and landslides.
Under these conditions, the Government’s public health assumptions about home isolation and avoidance of exposure to Covid-19 infection are likely to go out the window as families battle to keep body and soul together.
While local government bodies, members of Parliament and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) seem to be actively engaged in helping people, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley should consider establishing an integrated task force with the urgent objective of mitigating the potential impact of flooding which appears to be getting worse with every heavy rainfall. The task cannot be left to Ministers Kazim Hosein and Rohan Sinanan of Local Government and Works, respectively, both of whom have their hands full with responding directly to flooding emergencies. The widespread nature of the flooding poses a risk not only to the communities that are directly affected by the floods, but to the security of national services.
One example is the landslide that triggered the collapse of the road leading to Cumberland Hill where the transmitters of several broadcasting entities and State agencies, including the Ministry of National Security, the Police Service, the Fire Service, ambulance services and communication to oil platforms, as well as TSTT and Digicel, are located. If any problem develops with any of those transmitters, the difficulty in accessing the area to conduct repairs could result in a prolonged delay in restoring a critical service.
The priority in the current situation is to identify all available resources for rapid flood mitigation, both in and out of the Government, while reviewing contingency plans for disaster relief, the preservation of the health system and protection of all essential services, all of which should be fine-tuned to pandemic requirements. With the main Covid-19 hospital in Couva, the transport of very sick patients from Mount Hope to Couva could be seriously disrupted if the Caroni River were to burst its banks and cut off traffic heading from North to South along the highway. Tobago faces similar challenges with a number of communities being blocked by landslides. In these circumstances, a helicopter service would be invaluable.
Among the bright lights at this time are the public-spirited persons who have been lending a hand wherever necessary to bring relief to affected citizens.