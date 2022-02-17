Planning for worst case

Wednesday’s disastrous island-wide collapse of electricity, water and telecommunications has revealed gaping holes in the nation’s critical infrastructure and a worrying level of unpreparedness for dealing with major disasters.
The Government has taken the right step in moving quickly to establish an independent enquiry into how a fault on T&TEC’s 220KV Gandhi Village substation managed to trigger a shutdown of the island’s electricity grid for over 12 hours. We look forward to the early announcement of the composition of the team and its scope of investigation. We were relieved and glad to hear Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales say, in clear and unambiguous terms at yesterday’s news conference, that sabotage is not a factor. This matter is too important to be complicated by insinuations and suspicion.
What was unnecessary was the smug self-satisfaction displayed by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob at the news conference held just over 25 hours after the country went into emergency mode. Contrary to their accounts, there was very little presence of police patrols on the roads and within communities. Fortunately for the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association, its proactive initiative in engaging the police in patrolling Downtown Port of Spain reaped rewards with the thwarting of two robberies.
Neither Minister Hinds nor ag Commissioner Jacob seemed to appreciate the extent to which hundreds of thousands of people felt they were on their own in coping with the emergency as it moved from day into night. We can understand why Minister Stuart Young felt compelled to emphasise to the public that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and key Cabinet ministers had been fully engaged in responding to the crisis. In the information vacuum created by the breakdown of communications resulting from TSTT’s massive power failure, the Government became almost completed disconnected from the public. Apart from broadcast interviews with Minister Gonzales and T&TEC’s general manager, Kelvin Ramsook, its presence was marked by its absence. Up to now, Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga has not surfaced, raising the question of what’s the point of his presence in the Cabinet.
What was thrown into bold relief was the absence of a communication channels for connecting Government and people in an emergency when normal channels are unavailable. It is possible that, like many, the authorities underestimated the scope and duration of the disruption until it was too late to act. However, the Government is no ordinary citizen. The minute it became clear that the power disruption was island-wide and cascading into water and telecommunications, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management should have come into play. The army should have also been brought in—not only to protect strategic assets, but to boost the public presence of the police.
In addition to probing the cause of Wednesday’s power outage, the enquiry team should be tasked with identifying the factors responsible for crippling TSTT and WASA. Also, in today’s uncertain world, an independent capacity must be created for maintaining communication between the Government and the public in times of emergency.