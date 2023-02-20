Play your mas

Today is Carnival Monday, man—woo hoo! These two days are the peak of the Carnival season. It’s jamming, music, wining, jumping on the stage, meeting up with friends, ­parading in the Carnival ­costume.

In last week’s column, we had “Carnival tips, Part I”, where we discussed going for moderation instead of excess, especially with alcohol, the underestimated albeit legal drug. But moderation seems to be counter-intuitive. Carnival is supposed to be a time of excess and extremes, where you party “till yuh dead” and lime until the sun comes up. But the “would you believe” twist is that you have more fun if you moderate, pace, savour and titrate the fun.