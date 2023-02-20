Play your mas

From kiddies parades to big people party, Trinidad and Tobago has moved by Carnival instinct towards today’s dawn, the climactic Parade of the Bands, in full colour. Sloganised as “The Mother of All Carnivals”, the national session has thus far been the opportunity to exhale and feel ourselves again. With the first day of the national Parade of the Bands given over to Monday wear, eyes await what is expected to be an explosion of joy in high definition in the capital city as well as in towns across the nation’s cool dry-season landscape.
The most telling barometer of what today’s explosion of fun and joy is likely to offer came on Sunday night from the senior kings and queens of Carnival, whether walking, floating or pulling their explosive creativity across the daunting 100-metre Queen’s Park Savannah stage. Twenty glorious costumes, created out of artistic diligence, pride and no doubt spiritual gratitude for life, crossed the Savannah stage Sunday night. In the end, within the stubborn competitive framework of the festival, an incredulous Priya Nagessar was crowned Queen of Carnival 2023 with her portrayal, “The Mother of All Carnivals”, a silk and bejewelled pretty mas that danced before the eyes of those who witnessed it.
We feel sure about giving tenth-place contestant, Ruth Adams Mendez, a special mention. The 69-year-old played “The Emergence of the Maraval Lily” with youthful ease.
Raymond Mark, the “Feathered Serpent Creature Ku Kul Kan”, joined Nagessar on stage to collect his tall trophy as the 2023 King of Carnival. His costume transitioned into the digital world with wow impact.
The duo were crowned in the major event closest to the Parade of the Bands, Dimanche Gras, the signal instalment of which is the calypso monarch competition. Therein, the 2022 monarch Terri Lyons handed over to Ta’zyah O’Connor, a 20-year-old son of former monarch Duane O’Connor. One young performer handing over to another tells the Carnival story of generational transition in the kaiso arena.
The young O’Connor emerged from the Kaiso House Barrack-HARD stable, a commentary cauldron from which several calypso monarchs have been birthed. His “Sing Hallelujah” played directly and melodically into the nation-building category recently and deliberately introduced into the kaiso competition. Meant to “celebrate this twin-island state”, it is a necessary reminder of our better national selves.
Some of that was demonstrated this Jouvert, the traditional ritual of the sunrise, as the late Tony Hall put it, that saw a dramatic and defiant resurgence during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. Jouvert 2023 was, from early indications, without the feared level of violence of some previous years.
Today’s parade is the final countdown, not only for the coveted Band of the Year title but for the Road March crown. The anthem to move feet and costumes will be at day’s end. If Nailah Blackman’s apology to the Carnival spirits, “Come Home”, featuring the soca omnipresence of Skinny Fabulous, does make it to the road title, it will be the most intimate expression yet of T&T’s relationship with the mas.
Till then, feel yourself, T&T. You have been patient.