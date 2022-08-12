Play yuh mas, Tobago

If you are passing by and you see someone sinking in quicksand, it’s inhumane not to offer help. That’s how difficult it is to leave the topic of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam untouched.

Not a child will be left behind is the promise of the Minister of Education. Now when the “mark buss”, 12,000 of 19,079 scored less than 50 per cent in the SEA exam 2022. Why? Covid-19. That’s their analysis and final conclusion.