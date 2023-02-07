Playing mas with mas

Daily Express Editorial

The Carnival regulations issued a few days ago provoked more laughter than outrage with its orders against singing or reciting any “lewd or offensive song” and indulging in “behaviour or gestures which are immoral, lewd or offensive”.

Clearly, the anger that these regulations once prompted have since given way to derision, largely because they are flagrantly ignored in full view of an accommodating Police Service whose members are more inclined to exercise judgment and flexibility on these matters.

If the regulators were paying attention to video clips from various Carnival events and parades over the years, they would know how little regard is given to their attempt to police the behaviour of Carnival revellers. Perhaps we should ask if the regulators are even aware of what happens throughout the Carnival season, including on the streets on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

Since these regulations are signed by the Secretary to the Cabi­net, we have to assume they are being published with Cabinet authorisation, unless they are being automatically published, sight unseen, from year to year.

That seems a likely scenario because, in a year when some people are still wearing masks, especially in enclosed vehicles, to protect themselves from Covid-19, the regulations against masked drivers and passengers would have had to be re-defined to exclude health-related mas masks.

While none of this might ultimately matter, what the regulations communicate very loudly is the historic anti-Carnival bias that is embedded in some of them, and the unwillingness of our modern governments to review and revise them. Instead, they seem satisfied with trotting them out every year and accepting the fact that they will be ignored.

Given how explosive cultural issues can be, the authorities’ position might well be to let sleeping dogs lie while we all pretend that we are nicely covered by official orders regulating public decency.

When it comes to Carnival, this position is akin to national ­delusion, but it is indeed consistent with mas and masking, where we enter a world of different realities. This is at the heart of the subversiveness that lies at the origins of Carnival as an act of resistance against a power system that dehumanised people of African descent who seized the opportunity to mock and humiliate their oppressors for a couple of days in retaliation for generations of humiliation and subjugation.

Today, we are a long way from the conditions in which Carnival was born and, after more than a hundred years, surely, we are confident enough about our Carnival to let go of the psychological crutches of such terms as “immoral”, “lewd” and “offensive” when it comes to Carnival behaviour.

The time has come for us to live in the real world in which we acknowledge the essence of Trinidad Carnival as an expression of personal freedom, liberation and sheer joy.

One only has to look at the photos coming out of various Carnival fetes to see how much this freedom means to so many of our people, especially women. After two years of lockdown, the embrace of the national festival is tighter than ever by those for whom Carnival is life.

