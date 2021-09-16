Playing with fire

What should have been a straightforward task of evaluating and selecting candidates for the job of Commissioner of Police has now degenerated into bacchanal with allegations and counter-allegations that threaten to consume whatever little trust is left in the key players and institutions involved.
The burden of responsibility for this mess falls squarely on the Police Service Commission (PolSC), which has so far failed to conduct the simple task of determining whether the incumbent Gary Griffith, having re-applied for a second term, had performed well enough to be given a second three-year contract or whether other applicants should be on its short-list for consideration by the Parliament via the Office of the President.
Having started the evaluation and selection process far too late, the PolSC has created room for multiple and conflicting agendas to flourish and stake their claims in the court of public opinion.
No situation that pits the Prime Minister against the Commissioner of Police can ever be good news because it breaches the insulation that should exist between them. We recognise that this is an ideal in a land of imperfect governance, but the squaring-off that has become evident does not bode well for the country’s stability.
In the current environment the responsibility falls on the Police Service Commission to shore up public confidence in the selection process that has been entrusted to it. To do so, it must decide whether its evaluation and selection exercise extends to conducting criminal investigations, or whether it is purely administrative. In evaluating candidates, it will also have to decide what weight, if any, can be ascribed to allegations.
By hiring former judge Stanley John to probe the alleged firearms racket and other issues, the PolSC put itself in a dilemma that risks stymieing the appointment of the country’s next Commissioner of Police. In this instance, John must be viewed not as the judge that he was when in court but as a legal consultant to the PolSC. For these allegations to have an impact on the PolSC’s short-listing of candidates for the police chief position, they must be subjected to a thorough criminal investigation and, assuming a case can be made, be taken through the court system. Anything else risks opening the commission to the charge of a denial of natural justice.
At this time, the holders of high office are required to be conscious of the impact of their actions on the T&T Police Service, which has been troubled for decades. What the country faces is a crisis of failing accountability systems, including at the PolSC. The only solution to this is to address the fundamental and not be suckered into circumventing it with yet another short-cut solution.
In this specific matter of selecting the next Commissioner of Police, the buck stops at the door of the Police Service Commission. In an environment rife with allegations of corruption and conspiracy, the PolSC must focus on the task, stick to its mandate and get the job done.