Please, not again

Fading hope disappeared completely yesterday with the news that the body of little Allon Ramdial had been found at the mouth of the Ortoire River.
It was the year’s second tragedy in which a toddler had wandered off, fallen into a river and drowned. After holding on to hope for three days and nights, the news fell with the weight of a crushing blow, especially for his mother, Cristianna Ramdial.
No one who witnessed her desperation as she searched for him could have failed to be moved by this 19 year-old woman who was bringing up her two-and-a-half-year-old son under trying conditions. They had found shelter in a room at the Ortoire Fishing Port Facility which had the advantage of being fenced around with two gates, one of which opened onto the Ortoire jetty.
The tragic outcome leaves a number of questions to be answered including the mystery of the opened gate through which the toddler apparently wandered directly onto the jetty, innocently negotiating its dangerous planks.
As anyone who has ever looked after a little child would know, children can be swift and adventurous without fear. Whether at a fishing port as Allon was, or at the beach or within the safety of a secured home with a swimming pool, danger is always a breath away.
This has not been a good year for child safety, including near water. In March, April and May this year, three children, ages three, two and seven drowned in backyard pools. A fourth, two year-old Kimani Francis walked away from home at Teschier Village in Point Fortin. His body was later found in a nearby river.
For these children and the other little ones who have been lost in fatal accidents, it is sadly too late but not too late for all the babies and children in our care. Parents and families are the primary protectors of children but it falls to all of us to keep an eye on them where we can.
It is not known how Cristianna Ramdial came to be squatting with her baby at a fishing facility nor is it known whether she had engaged any part of the State social support system or was even aware of its existence. What is known is that many young mothers and families live in circumstances that are potentially perilous to themselves and their children. We in the media who are required to report on fatal incidents of all kinds are often struck by the extreme level of deprivation in which many parents are bringing up children. For us, it is always sad to know that were it not for the tragic ending of their short lives the public would never know the extreme poverty and disadvantages that marked their lives.
This reality makes the case for strengthening the outreach programmes of the Public Service and for strong and supportive networks between the State and civil society to find these children and their families to protect them from falling through the cracks. This is a duty of care that we all share.