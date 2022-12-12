Please, not again

Given the rosy reports of consistent profits released by State-owned Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd, the revelation of its financially crippling condition comes as a shock.

As reported exclusively in the Sunday Express, the Government’s non-payment of close to $1 billion in subsidies owed to Paria has threatened its working capital and ability to pay for the refined petroleum products imported for sale on the domestic market. As the country’s sole supplier of gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and bunker fuel, this is alarming news.