Settling for quantity, Finance Minister Colm Imbert delivered a budget so chock-full with rehash and repetition that by the time it ended some three and a half hours later, he seemed as exhausted as his audience.
The speech could have comfortably been cut by two and a half hours without compromising the key points—almost none of which squared with the public’s priority concerns of inflation, welfare and jobs. The public certainly did not need the lecture on how the IMF operates or the repeated self-congratulation about the rating of the T&T economy with its unfair comparison with countries whose tourism-based economies have been flatlined by the pandemic.
The loudest message from the budget was that the government intends to get the economy to safe harbour by continuing to tread water. Having built his budget on conservative oil and gas prices of US$65 and US$3.75, respectively, Minister Imbert should come out ahead with revenues above his estimated $43.3 billion if current projections for much higher prices hold.
The planned review of the tax framework to entice energy majors indicates the government intends to get as much out of oil as it can before the climate change window closes on it. While Minister Imbert seems to have finally grasped the point about using energy revenue to finance the development of the non-energy sector, his acknowledgement was not bolstered by any strategy.
Other key points were not hit hard enough to be considered more than token. Minister Imbert defended property tax as a boost for local government but did not say whether the tax would go directly to local government bodies or into the Consolidated Fund which are two completely different scenarios. For property tax to be meaningful to local government, the promised reform of local government should precede the introduction of the tax.
Much was made about boosting the digital economy without an awareness of how much is already happening outside of the government. Prime example is the plan to build a local online marketplace when so many already exist, thanks to innovative entrepreneurs who have leapt ahead. The State should get out of the way and limit its role to facilitation and support. If it took off its blinders it would also see that nationals are already in the business of digital wallets and even engaging the world of NFTs.
The pandemic economy seems to have awakened Minister Imbert to the importance of the small and medium enterprise sector. His plan to create a more fiscally supportive environment and have them mentored onto the stock exchange is laudable. However, he again missed his chance to demonstrate more than token support for the SME sector by setting a quota of government business to be allocated to SMEs, grounded by rules for ensuring they are paid for their goods and services on time.
A notable emphasis in the budget was Tobago which gets 4.5 per cent of the national budget. Without so much as batting an eye on the political self-interest involved, Minister Imbert all but delivered an election campaign speech on the Tobago economy.