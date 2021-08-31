As the prime minister and his Cabinet begin their three-day retreat today, they must strive to achieve a quality of deliberations equal to the burden of national responsibility on their shoulders. In doing so, they should recognise that in a world of expanding loss of lives and livelihoods, they are still among the lucky ones. They offered themselves, campaigned hard and now the job is theirs to discharge. On Friday, when they emerge, they must do so clear-headed, focused and ready to engage the whole country in leading without excuses.
Admittedly, the Rowley Cabinet is not an exceptionally gifted cohort although it assembles some reasonably competent professionals and diligent workers in addition to the usual party loyalists. To be fair, though, managing a global pandemic is daunting even for cabinets of much higher calibre. Despite its limitations, the Cabinet would have benefited from the retreat if it returns to work less divorced from the reality of spreading hardship, and more willing to leave its echo chamber and engage the public.
In doing so, the Government is approaching the toughest phase yet of its stewardship without the support of two critical assets. It has no one else to blame but itself for its short-sightedness in allowing the Economic Development Advisory Board and the National Tripartite Advisory Council to collapse. By its inability to recognise their value and fight to keep them alive, the Government has deprived itself of a critical capacity for research and policy ideas as well as a mechanism for social harmony at a time when both are desperately needed.
Today’s retreat is an opportunity for the Cabinet to conduct an honest review into the demise of the EDAB and NTAC and the subversion of institutions beyond the reach of ministerial control. In understanding why these failed, the Government would gain some insight into the sources of public cynicism and distrust that plague the nation and undermine the possibilities for co-operation and collaboration, so necessary for escaping the worst of this pandemic.
After 17 months of energy-sapping pandemic restriction, T&T is grappling with a stultifying economy and a population adrift in an ocean of uncertainty. As many are discovering, the re-opening of the economy has not necessarily meant a return to business. The lengthy shutdown has put thousands out of jobs, wiped out personal savings and crippled an unknown number of businesses starved by unpayable loans and collapsed markets.
While the lockdown did not keep Covid-19 away, it has succeeded in decimating several small and medium-sized businesses, many of which were built up over decades of investment and sacrifice. The losses among risk-taking and innovative entrepreneurs are compounded by a new wave of brain drain due to migration abroad and school dropouts at home. It is no exaggeration to consider the challenge in terms of a generational setback.
The Government’s Roadmap to Recovery, with its assumption of some defined new normal, is already obsolete. The only option remaining is the one indicated by the pandemic. Being all in this together, it will take all of us to get out of it together. Here, then, is the starting point for Government policy.