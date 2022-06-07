Plumbing pupil rage

School fights are not new. For as far back as anyone can remember, the schoolyard has been a place where teenagers, in particular, settle scores.
What is new is the magnifying of school violence through camera phones and video posts on social media, which add an entirely different and more dangerous dynamic to the traditional school fights.
Before camera phones and social media, episodes of pupil fights could be contained within the school walls. Parents would be called in, and the Ministry of Education would get involved. Depending on the severity and regularity of fighting, the offending pupils would be warned, suspended or expelled. In rare cases the police would get involved, sometimes at the behest of worried parents who feel they have lost control of their children and need the support of the State.
Today, technology has erased those boundaries, demolished the system’s walled protections and breached its privacy to expose pupils, in particular, at their point of greatest vulnerability. We should wonder, for example, how much of the extreme rage and violence captured on video is induced by the participants’ awareness of being recorded for the world to see. The stakes of every argument and fight are exponentially increased when the known outcome will be either glory for the victor or humiliation for the loser on a world scale.
Predictably, the general public response to the latest images of pupils fighting is to denounce the youth and demand their severe punishment. A similar theme was struck by the Ministry of Education yesterday in a statement issued in response to Monday’s incident in which a pupil of Williamsville Secondary School was stabbed by another. Noting the “continuing indiscipline among the school population”, the ministry said it had re-issued the guidelines outlined in the Education Act and the National School Code of Conduct. It went on to remind principals to report incidents of violence to the police, while adding that it continues to revise its approach to school violence to provide both punitive and supportive measures. This has been the ministry’s standard fall-back position whenever violence has reared its head.
Judging from the most common response on social media, many see school violence as the breakdown of discipline at the level of the family, as if the breakdown of family structures is not itself a symptom of other fundamental forces, including public policy, gender dynamics, the culture of work, technology and the socio-economic disruptions that have dramatically ruptured the organic development of communities across the country.
Nostalgic harking back to the past does not serve today’s youth, whose needs require that a new framework of support be constituted for them. The fact of continuing violence proves that the Education Act and the Code of Conduct have lost their deterrence value against the rage of the youth. As a country we need to be more preoccupied with understanding the sources of that rage, and far less comfortable with the idea of having them carted off to juvenile facilities which we already know are more likely to harm than help them.